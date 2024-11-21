Advanced Material Solutions for Pacific Marine Expo 2024

HDPE Marine Board won’t rot, splinter, warp, or delaminate when exposed to water and resists abrasion and chemicals, giving it excellent weatherability.

Interstate Advanced Materials highlights innovative material solutions for the fishing and marine industries alongside the Pacific Marine Expo 2024.

Ideal for boat decking, fish storage, bait tanks, transom boards, and other marine construction applications, Marine Board is UV-stabilized and will not warp, rot, or delaminate...” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials highlights innovative material solutions for the fishing and marine industries alongside the Pacific Marine Expo 2024, which runs from November 20th to November 22nd in Seattle, Washington. Recognized as the West Coast’s largest and longest-running commercial fishing and marine trade show, Pacific Marine Expo provides attendees with valuable networking opportunities, insightful educational sessions, and access to the latest products and services - all in one comprehensive event.Interstate Advanced Materials provides the commercial fishing and marine industry with rigid material solutions like HDPE Marine Board . Ideal for boat decking, fish storage, bait tanks, transom boards, and other marine construction applications, Marine Board is UV-stabilized and will not warp, rot, or delaminate under prolonged exposure to humidity or water like wood. Its exceptional resistance to abrasion and chemicals further enhances Marine Board’s ability to endure even the harshest outdoor conditions with ease.TECAFORMAH UD Blue is an ultra-detectable acetal copolymer designed to enhance safety in food contact applications. Used for components in fish and seafood processing equipment, TECAFORMAH UD Blue helps guarantee that food only comes into contact with FDA-compliant materials. Unlike traditional materials, TECAFORMAH UD Blue can be identified using any of the three standard detection systems - optical scanners, metal detectors, or X-ray equipment. This multi-detectable capability minimizes the risk of contamination in fish and seafood production lines. Reprocessed UHMW is a versatile and eco-friendly material used in the commercial fishing and marine industry for applications such as dock fenders, wear strips, keel guards, pulleys, hatch covers, slide pads, and components for fish processing equipment. Made from a blend of virgin and recycled UHMW, it offers a sustainable yet durable solution with all the benefits of virgin UHMW at a more cost-effective price. Its superior wear resistance, self-lubricating properties, and additional UV resistance through additives ensure a longer lifespan compared to traditional materials like wood, rubber, or metal, reducing maintenance and replacement costs.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with fishing and marine professionals ahead of Pacific Marine Expo 2024 to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges. The company remains committed to helping fishing and marine experts learn more about the benefits of plastics and composite materials. Fishing and marine professionals looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on Marine Board, TECAFORM® AH UD Blue, reprocessed UHMW , and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.