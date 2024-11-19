Defiance ETFs Hits $3 Billion in AUM

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs , a leader in leveraged, income, and thematic ETFs, has hit a major milestone, surpassing $3 billion in assets under management (AUM). This achievement reflects the strong demand for Defiance’s innovative first-mover ETFs.

“Hitting $3 billion in AUM highlights the trust investors have in our ETFs,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs. “We’re excited about our continued growth and the opportunities ahead.”

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance ETFs specializes in leveraged, income, and thematic ETFs, offering innovative products for both retail and institutional investors.



An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing.

Investment involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

