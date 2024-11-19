Conduit Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Simon Fry to Board of Directors

Conduit Pharmaceuticals strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Simon Fry, a seasoned investment banking executive with over 30 years of experience in asset management, capital markets, and strategy development.

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT ) (“Conduit” or the “Company”), a multi-asset, clinical stage, disease-agnostic life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development, today announces the appointment of Simon Fry to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Fry has over 30 years’ experience in investment banking having held senior executive positions at various top-tier institutions. In 2003, Mr. Fry was appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Crosby Asset Management. He previously worked at Nomura, where he was Managing Director and European Board member, as well as a member of the risk committee and credit committee. During his time at Nomura, Mr. Fry initiated and built the Company’s Asset Investment Group, whose focus was to create specific product and strategy groups within it to invest in mis-priced and undervalued credit and equity exposures. During this period, Mr. Fry was also responsible for building Nomura's highly regarded International Markets Division, which was responsible for all the European capital market activity in equity, fixed income and derivatives including primary origination. Prior to this, Mr. Fry spent 14 years at Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) trading a variety of securities including both fixed income and equities. From 1990, Mr. Fry developed CSFB's Asset Trading Group, and as Managing Director built a team that generated significant returns over a number of years for CSFB. Mr. Fry is based in Los Angeles.

Mr. Fry was appointed to the Board of Directors for his extensive expertise in capital markets and strategic asset management and will bring valuable insight to Conduit’s growth objectives. Mr. Fry’s appointment to the Board will be effective on December 18, 2024, at the conclusion of the Company’s annual meeting. It is expected Mr. Fry will serve on both the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

“Simon’s depth of experience in capital markets and investment strategy brings tremendous value to Conduit as we expand our pipeline and explore new opportunities for growth,” said Dr. David Tapolczay, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to the Board and look forward to leveraging his expertise to enhance our strategic initiatives and maximize shareholder value.”

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a multi-asset, clinical stage, disease-agnostic life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets and then seeks an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of pharmaceutical executives including Dr. David Tapolczay and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding Conduit's future results of operations and financial position, Conduit's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the inability to maintain the listing of Conduit's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that Conduit's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Conduit may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks as identified in filings made by Conduit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, Conduit operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Conduit's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Conduit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Conduit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

