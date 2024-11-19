LiveRamp to Present at Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe and CFO Lauren Dillard will present at the Wells Fargo 8th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, December 3rd at 12:45pm PT / 3:45pm ET.

Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in enterprise identity, LiveRamp offers a connected customer view with clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. We offer flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support a wide range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across our global network of premier partners. Global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech platforms to retailers, financial services, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to deepen customer engagement and loyalty, activate new partnerships, and maximize the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

For more information, contact:

Drew Borst

LiveRamp Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

