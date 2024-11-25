Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi's "Belonging": A Generational Journey of Heritage and Identity

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling new book, “Belonging,” Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi chronicles a biographical and historical journey that begins with his great grandfather, a remarkable figure born in 1848 who lived to the age of 100, passing away in 1948. This first "convert" from African pagan worship to Christianity left a profound legacy, and his middle name, “Aborisade,” reflects his cultural roots, translating to “the child that came with the African worship of ‘Orisa’,” an African deity.Dr. Akinyemi paints a vivid portrait of his grandfather's life as a hardworking farmer who cultivated cocoa and coffee, as well as various cash crops including corn, cassava, and papaya. The author fondly recalls that he cannot remember a day when his grandfather was unable to work on his farm, highlighting the vitality and resilience that characterized his life. Impressively, he also married two wives, a decision that Dr. Akinyemi believes afforded his family a “second chance” at lineage and legacy.“Belonging” delves deeply into the meaning of belonging from a humanistic perspective, transcending the simple genealogy often found in traditional family histories. The author reflects on the interconnectedness of humanity, quoting the famous words, “No man is an island, entire unto himself.” He relates his feelings to the profound experiences of observing Americans of diverse backgrounds visiting the monuments in Washington, D.C., and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.This genealogical exploration serves as a powerful testament to Dr. Akinyemi's humble beginnings and the invaluable support he has received from family members in Africa, including his niece, Mrs. Gloria Olajumoke Oyesiku, along with several nephews and cousins, who contributed to the authenticity of the book’s content.Drawing inspiration from the motto of his alma mater, Methodist Boys High School, “Non Sibi Sed Aliis,” which translates to “Not for Us But for Others,” Dr. Akinyemi emphasizes that “Belonging” is a gift to future generations. The book encourages readers to be empowered by their roots and to recognize their heritage, originating from “Agboile,” a family compound in the small enclave of “Totoro” in Abeokuta OGUN State, Nigeria, W. Africa.With a family tree that has grown and branched out across South Africa, Europe, Canada and the United States, “Belonging” is more than a biography; it is an invitation to understand one’s identity and embrace the shared human experience. Dr. Akinyemi's work not only honors his heritage but also inspires others to explore and celebrate their own heritage.To check more of Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi's book and about him, you may click the link to his website page: https://johnakinyemibooks.com/

