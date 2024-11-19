New Rate Certainty Annuity by American National Offers Market Upside

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company announces the nationwide launch of the new Rate Certainty Annuity (RCA). The RCA is set to provide our distribution partners with a unique and simplified approach to annuities, combining the security of guaranteed rates with the benefit of capturing market upside.

“The fixed index annuity market has become increasingly complex,” said Chad Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief of Life and Annuity Distribution at American National. “This RCA cuts through the clutter by featuring just one index and three easy-to-understand trigger indexing strategies.”

Key benefits include:

Simplicity: Unlike many fixed index annuities, this product focuses on a single index, the S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index 1 , and offers only three clear and concise indexed crediting strategies. This makes it easier for both financial advisors and their clients to understand the features and potential returns.

Unlike many fixed index annuities, this product focuses on a single index, the S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index , and offers only three clear and concise indexed crediting strategies. This makes it easier for both financial advisors and their clients to understand the features and potential returns. Certainty: As one of the few in the fixed index annuity market, the RCA guarantees the index parameters declared at issue for the entire duration of the contract. This eliminates the concern of fluctuating rates experienced with some traditional fixed index annuities.

As one of the few in the fixed index annuity market, the RCA guarantees the index parameters declared at issue for the entire duration of the contract. This eliminates the concern of fluctuating rates experienced with some traditional fixed index annuities. Innovation: The innovation behind the S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index lies in its ability to offer exposure to the growth potential of the S&P 500 while simultaneously reducing volatility. This combination provides a compelling alternative for risk-averse investors who are looking for growth opportunities without the high levels of risk typically associated with market investments.



The Rate Certainty Annuity is available in 7, 10, and 20-year terms, allowing for long-term guaranteed parameters. With this new product, American National aims to solidify its position as a leader in the annuity market, providing clients with simple yet robust financial solutions that deliver long-term value.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com

1 The S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by American National Insurance Company. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”) and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by American National Insurance Company. American National Insurance Company’s products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Dynamic Intraday TCA Index.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.