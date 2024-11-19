Acentra Health’s Harish Nanda Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council’s 2024 Tech100 List of Visionary Tech Leaders and Companies

NVTC also names Acentra Health among companies driving the region’s economic growth with innovative technology and AI-driven solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for government healthcare agencies and the priority populations they serve, announced that Harish Nanda, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been named a 2024 NVTC Tech100 Tech Executive honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). NVTC is one of the nation’s largest technology councils, with a mission to establish the Northern Virginia region as a major global technology center. NVTC also recognized Acentra Health among Tech100 companies for driving innovation and supporting the region’s economic growth.

NVTC’s acknowledgment of Nanda’s forward-thinking leadership underscores Acentra Health’s commitment to helping its state, federal, and commercial healthcare clients improve outcomes and reduce costs. Since joining the company in 2019, Nanda has directed its global technology operations, overseeing the development of innovative products and solutions that are improving health outcomes for more than 140 million U.S. beneficiaries. In 2024, Nanda led several strategic initiatives that positioned the company for continued innovation and growth, including:

Completing the successful migration of Acentra Health’s key products to the cloud.

Adopting a microservices-based architecture that allows for independent scaling of an application’s discrete system components.

Integrating AI-driven approaches to accelerate the software development lifecycle.

Developing a platform to unify data from disparate sources for improved analysis and decision-making.

These initiatives have enabled Acentra Health to improve operational efficiencies, accelerate software development cycles, and reduce costs, allowing the company to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of its healthcare clients.

“I am honored to be recognized by NVTC and to be included among the Tech100’s distinguished group of innovative leaders and companies in the tech industry,” said Nanda. “This achievement reflects the shared passion of every Acentra Health employee in contributing to our mission of delivering impactful solutions that improve healthcare outcomes. I am grateful to lead a team of talented professionals whose commitment to innovation drives our success.”

Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer expressed his pride in NVTC’s recognition of both Nanda and the company, saying, “Harish’s vision and leadership have helped position Acentra Health as an innovative healthcare technology leader, and this recognition is well-deserved. With an ear for our clients’ pain points and an eye for leveraging emerging technologies, Harish has led strategic initiatives that are supporting our clients’ most critical challenges and improving outcomes for the priority populations they serve. We are honored that NVTC has acknowledged both Harish’s and Acentra Health’s contributions to advancing healthcare technology.”

Acentra Health’s recognition as a Tech100 honoree — its fifth since the list debuted in 2018 — also speaks to the organization’s impact on the National Capital Region’s dynamic tech ecosystem.

“2024 has been another year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world,” said Jennifer Taylor, President and CEO of NVTC. “Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities.”

The 2024 Tech100 cohort comprises 68 technology companies, 27 executives, and 5 emerging leaders who were selected by an independent panel of judges. View the full list on the NVTC website.

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

Media Contact:

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

703-214-3552

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcd015be-2c03-42ca-a379-c07af8df8407

Acentra Health CTO Harish Nanda NVTC names Acentra Health's Harish Nanda to its 2024 Techh100.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.