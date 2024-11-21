MAGTEC Partners With NYC DCAS To Make NYC Streets Safer

USDOT VOLPE & NYC DCAS Study Reaffirms MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed Active Speed Limiting Technology Benefits

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 2 years of study and 2.9 million miles driven NYC DCAS in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Volpe National Transportation Systems Center, has released a comprehensive report on the nation's largest active Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) program featuring MAGTEC Products Inc. SafeSpeed Advanced Intelligent Speed Limiting Technology.MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed retrofittable active speed limiting technology is utilized by NYC in 500 vehicles of varying types, including light and medium duty trucks as well as fleet cars, including EV’s and hybrids. The study reaffirmed an effectiveness of 99.74% for MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed in preventing vehicle overspeed. SafeSpeed also dramatically reduced speeding for high-risk drivers who were known to be frequent speeders.One of the report’s authors Alexander Epstein, PhD, senior engineer, U.S. DOT Volpe Center stated, “Our analysis validates the effectiveness of active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) and offers a number of best practices that can be implemented to leverage this tool for traffic safety. We look forward to continuing to partner on fleet safety for Vision Zero.”“Speeding on busy city streets ruins lives. We are leading the safety revolution by example, leveraging technology — and crucial federal support — to reduce municipal fleet speeds,” said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi.DCAS Commissioner Louis A. Molina said, “As we work to expand ISA technology to over 2,100 municipal vehicles, we’re recommitting to our Vision Zero goals and setting the standard for municipal fleets nationwide as we lead the way in traffic safety and fleet management.”According to roadway safety expert and MAGTEC’s Chief Strategy and Safety Advisor Gary Catapano, “Since MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed is an aftermarket technology and easily retrofittable in all vehicle types, fleets large and small can start using it immediately to help prevent speed related crashes. Behavioral science and the principles of safety engineering make it clear; the best way to prevent speeding is by working to eliminate it through the usage of in-vehicle safety technology and that is what MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed technology does. Our technology will help fleets to operate safer sooner and have the greatest impact on improving roadway safety”.The DCAS and US DOT Volpe Issue Report on Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) is found at https://www.nyc.gov/assets/dcas/downloads/pdf/fleet/nyc-intelligent-speed-assistance-pilotevaluation-2024-oct.pdf About MAGTEC:MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com

