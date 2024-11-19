Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer Delivers Remarks at The Office of Juvenile Justice And Delinquency Prevention National Conference on Youth Justice

Thank you so much, Brent. And thank you, Bryan, for your thoughtful words.

I want to take just a minute to talk about Bryan’s inspiring leadership and what it has meant to me personally throughout my own career. I was a law clerk to Justice John Paul Stevens at the Supreme Court in 2003 when Bryan argued a case in the Court called Nelson v. Campbell. Since we’re not all lawyers here I won’t bore you with the legal technicalities, but the case was about the ability of a death penalty inmate to challenge the inhumane manner in which Alabama planned to cut into his collapsed veins to execute him. Bryan argued the case brilliantly and managed to get a unanimous win for his client — a remarkable outcome in a death penalty case. But what I remember most vividly is how much Justice Stevens praised Bryan’s lawyering privately in chambers afterward. You were one of his favorite advocates, Bryan.

Then, much later in my career, I was watching Just Mercy, the movie about Bryan’s life, and was brought to tears by the tremendous impact that he has had as an advocate. I resolved in that moment to get back to using my abilities as a lawyer to make a difference in a world that needs so much help. And it was not too long afterward that I returned to government and now get to work again with so many dedicated public servants — like the tireless professionals in the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). Thank you, Bryan, for making a difference in ways that aren’t even known to you, and for all that you do on behalf of our country’s youth.

I also want to thank Liz and Brent for their leadership in OJJDP and OJP. We’re making huge strides in youth justice in America thanks in great part to the incredible work being spearheaded by their exceptional teams. I appreciate the passion and commitment of every member of OJJDP’s staff. Our juvenile justice systems are stronger, and our nation is a better place for kids, because of the work you do.

A big thanks as well to the Federal Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for co-sponsoring this conference, and for guiding our efforts at the federal level and charting a course for better serving the youth of this nation.

I’m also grateful to the many young people who are contributing to this convening by sharing their perspectives and recommendations. And I know we have family members here whose children have been affected by the justice system, as well as young people whose parents have been incarcerated. Your voices are critical to informing the discussions and presentations that we’ll hear over the next two-and-a-half days.

And I want to thank our state, county, local, Tribal, and community stakeholders across the country. You have all been key partners, not only in bringing this event together, but in helping us realize our vision of a better future for young people, their families, and their communities.

I’m very pleased to be here, both to be part of the discussion about the state of youth justice in America and to celebrate 50 years of OJJDP’s work on behalf of our nation’s young people.

There’s much to celebrate. Detention in juvenile facilities has fallen dramatically — a 75% decline over more than two decades. And we’ve seen promising declines in violent crime nationwide, creating safer communities for our young people to learn, grow, and thrive.

This is remarkable progress that so many people in this room have helped to make possible, including the outstanding professionals at OJJDP. Together, we are opening doors for our young people — expanding opportunities and strengthening public safety in the process.

But even as we lift up our achievements, we cannot lose sight of the fact that there is still so much left to do. As Bryan has written and spoken about so eloquently — especially in his riveting book, “Just Mercy,” which inspired the movie I mentioned — racial disparities persist in the juvenile justice system. Youth continue to be prosecuted in adult court and placed in adult jails and prisons, posing grave risks to their safety and long-term well-being. Not to mention the terrible toll that gun violence is taking on youth. Firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens — and have been for the last four years. This is alarming and utterly unacceptable.

We are not done yet. Challenges remain — serious challenges. But I look around this room, at the passion and dedication that each of you bring, and I am hopeful about the future.

The work to steer our young people toward success is powered by our partners in the field, so many of whom are joining us today. We are grateful for your determination and leadership. You inspire us at the Department of Justice to follow your wonderful example.

During my time at the Department, I have been proud to join the meetings of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, where we have brought together nationally renowned experts, community leaders, and federal partners to discuss the pressing issues in youth justice today. I have been very encouraged by the momentum that those discussions have generated. And I’m excited about the roadmap that we’ve developed together, which will soon be submitted to Congress.

In September, I was also proud to join Liz and her colleague Karhlton Moore, the Director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance, in Birmingham, Alabama. There, I had the privilege of announcing resources to fight hate crimes — including OJJDP’s terrific curriculum on addressing youth hate crimes and identity-based bullying. The curriculum was informed by 19 roundtable discussions with youth across seven states, and it was piloted in many communities. This new resource is designed to empower young people to change attitudes and behaviors to combat hate crimes and bullying.

Finally, I am so heartened by the fantastic work OJJDP is doing with its state and local partners to cement reform and ensure that youth who come into contact with the juvenile justice system are getting the support they need. The groundbreaking Continuums of Care initiative, launched earlier this year, will prevent young people from entering the juvenile justice system whenever possible. And it will help those involved in the system return to their communities prepared to succeed.

These are among the many ways the Department, led by OJJDP, is working to create a more just and developmentally sound juvenile justice system — and to put kids on the path to a brighter future.

Again, this is a collective project, inspired and energized by advocates and experts, with support from those of us at the federal and state levels and by private partners dedicated to serving young people.

We are proud to be your allies in this vital work, and we are eager to continue building on the momentum — generated over 50 years — that each of you has helped to create.

I am grateful to you all for being such strong and steady champions for young people and for helping us to build safe and just communities throughout America.

Thank you again, and best wishes for a successful conference.