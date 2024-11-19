The DeBruce Foundation Unveils Free K-12 Career Literacy Resources at National Event

Virtual Event Showcases Groundbreaking Tools and Expert Insights to Expand Career Pathways for Students

Kansas City, MO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Career Development Month, The DeBruce Foundation hosted its Annual Employment Empowerment Event, where it unveiled groundbreaking K-12 Career Literacy resources designed to inspire and equip students for future career success. The virtual event also featured insights from workforce development and education experts, showcasing innovative approaches to expanding career pathways.

The DeBruce Foundation’s newly launched K-12 Career Literacy resources are fully funded, making them free and accessible to educators nationwide. These resources, tailored for elementary, middle, and high school students, integrate seamlessly into existing curricula and provide essential tools to develop career-ready skills, self-awareness, and confidence.

Panelists at the event, including experts Kristin DiQuollo of Fred Rogers Productions and Angie Castera of American Student Assistance (ASA), shared powerful stories of impact. From building executive-function skills in young children through beloved characters to equipping teens with tools to explore their career interests, the conversation underscored the vital role these resources play in shaping confident, career-ready students.

Attendees also heard from Jessica Asbury, Coordinator of Elementary Real World Learning at Piper USD 203, who shared how she has integrated the Agilities© into her school environment, empowering students. Jylon Hollinshed, an Agilities Ambassador, discussed The DeBruce Foundation’s new, animated Agilities videos for elementary audiences and highlighted the importance of the K-12 Career Literacy resources.

Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO of The DeBruce Foundation, served as host of the virtual event, which drew more than 900 registrations from across the country.

The release of the K-12 Career Literacy resources is underpinned by The DeBruce Foundation’s extensive Employment Empowerment research, which surveyed 40,000 working-age individuals over the past five years, and demonstrates Career Literacy and a strong network of support are essential for employment empowerment. Employment-empowered individuals experience greater economic success compared to those who face employment challenges. Specifically, employment-empowered individuals consider 38% more job opportunities outside their current career paths, are 23% more likely to be employed, and earn an average of $48,000 more annually.

With these insights in mind, The DeBruce Foundation’s K-12 Career Literacy resources aim to instill critical career skills and broaden students' horizons early, fostering a generation better prepared to navigate the future of work and achieve employment empowerment.

“At The DeBruce Foundation, we believe Career Literacy should start early to unlock each student’s potential,” said Dr. Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, Executive Director and COO. “These new resources are designed to be a first step toward a future filled with opportunity.”

Educators, parents, and nonprofit and government leaders are encouraged to explore these now-available free Career Literacy tools at DeBruce.org/November. The event recording will be uploaded soon after the event as well.

ABOUT THE DEBRUCE FOUNDATION

The DeBruce Foundation is a national foundation whose mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity. The Foundation is committed to helping individuals unlock their potential and find career pathways. By developing solutions such as the Agile Work Profiler©, we change how people pursue careers. By partnering strategically, we increase experiences and exposure to widen career opportunities, starting with youth and working across the lifespan. Learn more at www.DeBruce.org.

