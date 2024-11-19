Christy Sports Launches Limited-Edition Nordica and SOS Outreach Ski to Support Mentorship Programs for Kids and Teens

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, in partnership with Nordica and SOS Outreach, announces the release of the limited-edition Nordica SOS Outreach Enforcer 94 Ski. With every purchase, 65 percent of sales will be donated directly back into SOS programs – with the goal of supporting participants through SOS’s outdoor-based mentor program.

Now in its second year, the project brings together representatives from Nordica, Christy Sports, and a cohort of five SOS Outreach alumni to create a one-of-a-kind ski. The collaboration provides alumni the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the end-to-end commercial process of creating a product and bringing it to market.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with Christy Sports and Nordica,” says Caroline Craffey, SOS Outreach Marketing Director. “Through this unique collaboration, our alumni received behind-the-scenes access to the product manufacturing and sales processes. This project serves as an extension to our career and alumni programs, providing the cohort real-world experience that will be valuable across any career path they choose. Additionally, the sale of the skis they’ve created will generate even more opportunities for young people to thrive through outdoor-based mentorship."

Since August 2023, the cohort of SOS alumni have directed key aspects of the project, including selecting the model and designing the ski’s custom top sheet. They selected the all-new Nordica Enforcer 94 as a ski offering exceptional versatility–and no shortage of confidence. For an outstandingly smooth and stable ride, the SOS Outreach Enforcer 94 showcases the same new construction as the in-line model, combined with an approachable waist width. Only 70 pairs with the limited-edition custom graphics were produced and a portion of all sales will be dedicated to putting kids who might not otherwise get the chance on snow.

“This is our second collaboration with SOS Outreach and Christy Sports, and both projects have been incredibly rewarding," said Nordica’s Matthew Miller, Lead for Social & Environmental Impact. “We’re inspired by the group’s contributions and hope the experience opens new doors for them. It’s been great to team up with Christy Sports and leverage our product expertise to support SOS Outreach’s mission.”

The ski’s design features a dark blue mountain with white peaks and a reflection of pink sunshine. “We got to choose the colors and design, which is much more complicated than you might think!” said Jamie Rosales, a cohort member and SOS ambassador.

For more than 30 years, SOS Outreach has fostered a sense of belonging for over 80,000 young people through outdoor-based mentorship. By using the mountains as classrooms and offering free or low-cost programs, they inspire kids to step outside their comfort zones, discover new strengths, and develop lifelong skills.

“I am a first-generation Latina skier, whose parents never got on the mountain. By offering a chance to SOS kids like me, who are the first in their families to hit the slopes, these skis are making a significant impact on their lives,” says Fernanda Landeros, one of the cohort members and SOS ambassadors.

The limited-edition Nordica SOS Outreach Enforcer 94 skis are now available to purchase online at christysports.com . As one of the key partners in the program, Christy Sports is focused on supporting the five cohort members of the project and providing direction to bring the product to market. The cohort members also directed the marketing strategy including the creative development and campaign activations.

“I am so impressed with the SOS alumni cohort we have been working with for over a year now. Their story and message need to be told to give more kids a chance to participate in snow sports,” says Randy England, Christy Sports Marketing Operations and Program Management Director. “At Christy Sports one of our core values is to be ‘Ambassadors of Lifestyle’, which means we want our guests to discover and love the mountain lifestyle as much as we do. So, by extension, that includes young people who live in mountain communities that otherwise do not have the means to participate. The SOS Outreach ski creates an opportunity to spread the love with each pair we sell.”

“By choosing the SOS Outreach x Nordica Skis, you’re not just investing in top-tier ski equipment, you’re investing in the future of countless young individuals,” says Aaron Chaussignand, one of the cohort members and SOS ambassadors.

For more information and to purchase the Nordica SOS Unleashed Outreach Ski, visit www.christysports.com/sos

