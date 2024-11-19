Ensemble and Independence Health System - Butler Area Announce Strategic Revenue Cycle Partnership

Partnership will encompass Butler Memorial, Clarion, Butler Medical Providers and Fastercare

Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble and Independence Health System (IHS) today announced a strategic end-to-end revenue cycle partnership that will encompass IHS’s Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Butler Medical Providers and Fastercare. The partnership brings a combination of innovative technologies and exceptional operators to IHS that will drive financial performance improvement and provide world-class patient experiences.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IHS to support their vision of being recognized as the premier provider of high quality, value-driven affordable integrated care in the region,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, paired with our outstanding people, is a proven model that consistently delivers significant financial improvement for the hospitals we serve.”



IHS offers patients nationally recognized, quality care in cardiology, orthopedics, palliative care and maternity as well as a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency and behavioral health services, and an extensive network of primary care physicians. With five hospitals, nearly 1,000 healthcare providers and more than 7,000 employees, IHS serves a ten-county region and is the largest employer in Butler and Westmoreland counties.

“Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital look forward to the benefits that will be realized through utilizing Ensemble’s expertise and innovative technology,” said Ken DeFurio, President and CEO of IHS. “IHS and Ensemble are strongly committed to collaborating in a way that financial performance is most efficient, and more importantly, together we provide an excellent patient experience.”

“We believe that the great work our revenue cycle operators perform connects directly to positive outcomes for patients and communities,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer at Ensemble. “It’s a privilege to partner with IHS to support their mission of providing a trusted delivery of care which makes a positive impact on the lives of every individual we touch.”

With its new partnership with IHS, Ensemble now manages $35 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.

About IHS

Established in January of 2023, Independence Health System (IHS) comprises Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland Hospitals. With a total bed complement of 925, the System has more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and 7,300 employees. IHS is now the third largest healthcare system in western Pennsylvania, serving a population base of 750,000 in a footprint spanning more than 10 counties. The System includes tertiary programs that are rated among America’s best for cardiac care and surgery by Healthgrades in its Top 100 designations. In similar fashion, the prestigious Society of Thoracic Surgeons has bestowed its top star ratings to programs within the System. The hospitals of IHS have also earned a host of accolades from such notable sources as U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, Newsweek Magazine, the American College of Radiology, the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Surgeons, the Joint Commission, Leapfrog and the American Heart/Stroke Association. Locally owned and locally controlled, Independence Health System offers its patients low-cost, high-quality care across a broad spectrum of services in such specialties as cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, women’s health and obstetrics, emergency medicine, behavioral health and primary care. Its network of outpatient centers sees more than 1.2 million visits annually. IHS Homecare further supports patients at all stages of life with home health and hospice services.

