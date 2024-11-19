Scalise Outlines Reconciliation Agenda

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore (R-Utah) to discuss how House Republicans will be ready in January to work quickly to implement our agenda to provide relief and lower costs for American families. Leader Scalise outlined how the unified Republican government will use the budget reconciliation process to prevent tax hikes through locking in the Trump tax cuts, unleash American energy, secure our border, eliminate waste and harmful Biden-Harris regulations, and reduce the size and scope of the administrative state to drain the swamp.

“[Congressman] Blake [Moore] laid out the bills that we're bringing to the floor again this week. Yesterday, we passed a really important bill for our nation's veterans by [Congressman] Juan Ciscomani, named after Elizabeth Dole. It was good to get that bill passed overwhelmingly out of the House, now over to the Senate.

“[I’m] going to talk a little bit about the planning that we're doing for January. We just got an overwhelming mandate from the voters of this country to, number one, reject the far-left policies that we've seen from the Biden-Harris administration the last four years, but especially to put the country on a different path. We laid out during the campaign what that path would be, but we're now planning for the policies that we would put in place as a Republican majority with a Republican Senate and the White House under President Trump to get our country back on track, to focus on lowering costs for family at the grocery store, at the gas pump, their energy bills, to secure America's border.”

On preparing to quickly deliver relief to the American people:

“Once again, I assembled all the committee chairs last week to go through what we will be doing in budget reconciliation starting in January. This is going to be a busy process next year. We laid out a very aggressive first 100-day agenda, addressing the things that would get our country moving again, that would focus on lowering costs and getting our economy moving, making sure there is no tax hike next year. If Congress takes no action, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act under President Trump, many of those provisions from 2017 would expire, leading to a large tax hike on families. We are going to work to prevent that from happening.

“Ultimately, if you look at what we're focused on right now is being ready day one, starting in January, when we get not only that mandate, but that opportunity to get this country back on track with unified government in Washington to start addressing the problems that were created by President Biden and Vice President Harris. We are ready for that moment. We're already making plans, working with President Trump to get our country moving again quickly so that families can finally get relief, the relief that they not only deserve but the relief that they voted for just a few weeks ago.”

