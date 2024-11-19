Home Tutoring in Chicago: Job Opportunities Await Passionate Educators with Expertise in Special Education, STEM, and More

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chicago Home Tutor is recruiting part-time tutors in Chicago and across the suburbs to provide in-home, one-to-one private tutoring.

Meeting the rising demand for individualized educational support, Chicago Home Tutor is expanding its team of specialized educators, offering highly personalized, one-on-one tutoring in Chicago for students from pre-K to the 12th grade, making a lasting difference in students' lives by turning challenges into achievements.

The organization is now actively recruiting part-time tutors with diverse expertise to deliver focused support in academic, behavioral, and executive functioning skills, reinforcing its commitment to effective, evidence-based education. Roles are available for learning behavior specialists, reading interventionists, high school STEM educators, school psychologists, and executive functioning coaches.

Chicago Home Tutor takes a student-first approach to education by identifying each student's academic strengths and improvement areas. Tutors are then empowered to create individualized lesson plans and tailor the curriculum to fit their student's unique needs.

A hallmark of the program is its capacity to support students with special education needs. Chicago Home Tutor's team includes professionals adept at helping students with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, and other learning disabilities, using proven methods like the Orton-Gillingham and Wilson Reading approaches for literacy instruction.

For more information, visit https://chicagohometutor.com/

Chicago Home Tutor offers a work environment that prioritizes flexibility and convenience for tutors. Educators can select hours that fit their availability, with opportunities to work after school or on weekends. Daytime tutoring assignments in Chicago area private schools are also available for certified teachers with LBS1 endorsements. The company's operational model ensures that assignments are located within a short drive from each tutor's home or workplace, minimizing commute times. This flexibility and convenience appeals to certified teachers, retired professional educators, and others seeking supplemental income.

Tutors benefit from a competitive hourly wage and other perks, including a dedicated administrative team that handles marketing, sales calls, fee negotiation, invoicing, and payment collection. This structure allows tutors to dedicate their attention to teaching rather than networking, selling and administration. Experienced and knowledgeable managers are on hand to offer support and address any issues, ensuring a seamless tutoring experience.

Chicago Home Tutor seeks passionate and reliable educators who thrive on delivering customized instruction and can build strong connections with students and their families. Ideal candidates also possess relevant expertise such as special education teaching, high school-level STEM teaching, and/or executive functioning coaching. The organization also values candidates with qualifications such as a Professional Educator License with LBS1 endorsement, advanced training as a school psychologist, or a master's degree in relevant fields.

The application process is straightforward, requiring candidates to submit an online form and resume. Qualified applicants will undergo a 30-minute phone interview, provide three professional references, and pass a background check. Tutors who wish to work in school settings must also meet additional requirements to ensure compliance with rules and policies.

Chicago Home Tutor empowers students to realize their full potential through high-quality, one-on-one private tutoring services across Chicago and its suburbs. The organization's individualized approach, combined with its experienced team of educators, enables students to overcome academic challenges and develop essential skills for future success. From pre-K to Grade 12, Chicago Home Tutor creates an inclusive learning environment that meets the needs of diverse learners, including those with ADHD, autism spectrum disorder, giftedness, and other specialized educational needs.

About Entrust Tutoring LLC:





Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC and today represents the leading tutoring company in Chicago supporting diverse learners, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a rich pool of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative method of pairing students and tutors ensures that each student works with a tutor who can home in on their specific needs and learning styles. This tailored approach serves students whose needs might otherwise go unmet, ensuring they meet their educational goals while benefiting from increased self-confidence and feelings of accomplishment.

###

For more information about Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor, contact the company here:



Entrust Tutoring LLC d/b/a Chicago Home Tutor

Joe Hopper, President

(312) 622 1494

info@chicagohometutor.com

2155 W Belmont Ave #35, Chicago, IL 60618

Joe Hopper, President

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.