OnTerra Systems Announces Availability of New, Free Bing Maps For Enterprise Migration Guide

Bing Maps For Enterprise Migration Guide Provides Business Insights On Bing Maps Alternatives Now That Bing Maps Is Slated To Be Discontinued

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a web mapping technologies provider, reseller, and systems integrator, today introduced the availability of a new, free Bing Maps for Enterprise API Migration Guide.

In 2024, Microsoft announced that the Bing Maps for Enterprise API (application program interface) platform will be fully retired in June 2028 and that the platform licensing would no longer be sold directly by Microsoft starting in 2024. Only Value-Added Resellers such as OnTerra Systems can still sell licensing for the Bing Maps for Enterprise API for the next four years. As a result, businesses, non-profits, and government groups that are using the Bing Maps for Enterprise API platform will need to assess & choose an alternative and migrate to another API mapping platform before the Bing Maps for Enterprise API mapping platform is discontinued.

With this in mind, the web mapping experts at OnTerra Systems have developed and published a new, free Bing Maps for Enterprise API Migration Technical Guide. This new migration guide is an invaluable tool for any business, non-profit, or software development group that needs technical & cost information to make a wise decision in choosing an alternative for the Bing Maps For Enterprise API platform. This technical guide provides practical advice on Bing Maps alternatives, cost comparisons, feature comparisons, and more.

This Bing Maps for Enterprise Migration Guide from OnTerra Systems is available at the following weblink: https://www.onterrasystems.com/free-bing-maps-migration-guide/

“As a long-time Bing Maps for Enterprise partner and reseller, OnTerra Systems is in a unique position to provide the insights needed for choosing a Bing Maps for Enterprise alternative,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “Organizations that are currently using Bing Maps for Enterprises should be working to make informed decisions on alternatives now, rather than at the last minute. In addition, those who are using Bing Maps for Enterprise often are finding immediate savings when they migrate applications to appropriate alternatives.”

“Migrating off of Bing Maps for Enterprise is a two-step process,” explained Mr. Milroy. The first step is to review cost comparisons and feature comparisons for alternative mapping platforms and choose a mapping platform to which applications built on Bing Maps For Enterprise can be migrated. Second, it is going to take time to migrate applications built on Bing Maps For Enterprise to another mapping platform, which is why the migration process should be deployed sooner rather than later.”

New Bing Maps For Enterprise API Migration Guide Features Comprehensive Information

Highlights of the contents of this technical migration guide for the Bing Maps for Enterprise API includes:

Bing Maps for Enterprise API retirement details & schedule

Pros and cons of Bing Maps for Enterprise alternatives

Bing Maps for Enterprise Vs. Other Web Mapping Platforms Features Comparison

Code Samples of the differences between Bing Maps for Enterprise API & Alternatives…and more.

This Bing Maps for Enterprise Migration Guide from OnTerra Systems can be downloaded at the following weblink: https://www.onterrasystems.com/free-bing-maps-migration-guide/

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include powerful, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com

