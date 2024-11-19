BEHIND A WIRE FENCE is a Love Letter to Minor League Baseball—Especially for New Yorkers Who Loved the Game in the 90s

Palmetto Publishing’s latest nonfiction release explores the pivotal season of 1993 in minor league baseball, following dozens of exciting games and over fifty players who went on to play Major League ball.

Charleston, SC, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind the pomp, circumstance, and national attention of major league sports lies a world of professional athletes, teams, and coaches who work their hardest to keep the spirit of their sports alive without the overwhelming fame and mind-boggling salaries that some players are known for. In the world of minor league baseball, there is a tremendous spirit of joy, passion, and drive to work hard at the game for the sake of the game—a refreshing culture that feels like a part of the American spirit.

A new nonfiction title about this world, Behind a Wire Fence, is an opportunity to revisit the minor league baseball season of 1993, in particular learning about the experiences of players, coaches, and fans across the fourteen ballparks of the New York-Pennsylvania League. Major League Baseball fans might even be surprised to see some of their favorite players in an earlier stage of their professional baseball journeys—or perhaps not surprised at all, if you’ve been a die-hard follower of these athletes across their careers.

Authored by a passionate fan, Martin D. Cox, who has frequented fifty different minor league ballparks, having been invested in the sport for decades, the book is a love letter to an ongoing but often forgotten chapter in American history that means something tremendous to the people who are a part of it. Cox is an educator by trade, bringing the writing chops to make the book factual, thrilling, and unputdownable. Cox shares the experiences of players and managers—over fifty of whom would later become involved in the major leagues. In exciting detail, the book covers over thirty pivotal games and the impact they had on the sport.

A must-read for true fans of America’s sport, Behind a Wire Fence is a testament to the spirit of the game, and to the bus drivers, staff members, journalists, and fans who make baseball great.

Behind a Wire Fence: My Travels During a Season in the Class A New York-Pennsylvania League is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Martin D. Cox, Ed.D., is a passionate follower of minor league baseball, having frequented 50 ballparks, beginning in his native Rochester, New York. His career spans over three decades in New York State’s educational system, including roles as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools. His education includes a BS degree in Communications from Ohio University, a Master of Elementary Education degree from Nazareth College, and a doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from Manhattanville College. He lives in Bluffton, South Carolina with his wife Mary Beth. They are proud parents of three children: Hillary, Kevin, and Abigail. His book, Behind a Wire Fence, is a testament to his lifelong love for baseball.

