Blackpoint Cyber recognized with Microsoft Verified Small and Medium Business (SMB) solution status

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber today announced that it has achieved Microsoft Verified Small & Medium Business (SMB) solution status through the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Microsoft’s Verified SMB Solution status highlights the crucial role of partner collaboration in protecting small and medium businesses against increasing cyberattacks. By achieving this status, Blackpoint Cyber has demonstrated that its solution is purpose-built for the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and their SMB customers and is tightly integrated with Microsoft security technology, including Microsoft Defender for Business. Microsoft Defender for Business brings comprehensive endpoint security to SMBs, available through Microsoft 365 Business Premium or as a standalone solution.

Blackpoint Cyber provides cybersecurity solutions designed to protect MSPs and their customers. With a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), and advanced tools like Identity Threat Detection and Cloud Response, Blackpoint delivers real-time threat hunting, swift incident response, and actionable insights. As SMBs and MSPs increasingly rely on the cloud, robust security is critical. By combining Blackpoint’s action-driven SOC services with Microsoft’s powerful tools like Defender for Business and Microsoft Entra ID, Blackpoint protects against the evolving threat landscape. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Microsoft with Verified SMB Solution status through MISA. It is our mission to provide comprehensive protection to businesses of all sizes without causing operational strain and our Microsoft integration does just that,” says Manoj Srivastava, Blackpoint Cyber’s Chief Technology and Product Officer. “With threats advancing and expanding, the need for comprehensive, easy-to-deploy cybersecurity solutions is no longer a nice to have but a need for all SMBs.”

"With the increasing volume and sophistication of attacks targeting small and medium-sized businesses, customers are seeking top-tier security solutions to protect themselves. That is why I am excited to congratulate Blackpoint Cyber on achieving Microsoft Verified: SMB Solution status. The new Blackpoint Cyber integrations with Microsoft 365 Business Premium, and Defender for Business, will enable managed service providers to easily implement and scale the security services that small business customers need,” says Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

Blackpoint Cyber is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber’s mission is to provide 24/7, proactive, nation-state-grade cybersecurity to organizations of all sizes around the world. Through a unique combination of advanced proprietary technology and human-powered active-SOC services, Blackpoint empowers IT professionals with the industry’s fastest Managed Detection, Response and Remediation (MDR) solution, eliminating cyber threats in real-time, mitigating any potential risks. Founded in 2014 by former Department of Defense security and intelligence experts, Blackpoint is deeply committed to the growth and success of the Managed IT and Security community and believes sophisticated cybersecurity is a necessity and should be accessible to all.

Learn more at: www.blackpointcyber.com

