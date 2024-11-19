Governor Ivey Adds to Team, Appoints Greg Reed as Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she has selected Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed to serve as her Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation.

“I am proud to officially welcome Greg to the Ivey Administration. As my Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation, he will be integral to the transition from the Department of Labor to the Department of Workforce and in setting the foundation for the new agency,” said Governor Ivey. “Increasing our state’s labor force participation rate and setting us up for long term success remains a priority for my Administration. Greg has effectively represented his district in the Legislature and has been an outstanding partner as pro tem. Alabama is fortunate to continue benefiting from his service.”

Since 2021, Senator Reed has served as president pro tempore of the Alabama State Senate. He represents Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties and has served Senate District 5 since being elected in 2010. Governor Ivey worked closely with Senator Reed throughout his tenure in the Legislature. Most recently, he helped champion priority issues of Governor Ivey’s that impact the workforce, including the CHOOSE Act, the Working for Alabama legislation and the Alabama School of Healthcare Sciences.

“Alabama is poised to chart a new path in workforce development and economic growth, and I am immensely grateful to Governor Kay Ivey for giving me the opportunity to be a part of her team as a Senior Advisor to Workforce Transformation,” said Senator Reed. “I could not be more excited for this new journey, and I look forward to building on the monumental steps Alabama has taken to continue making our state the best place in America to live, work, worship and raise a family.”

During the 2024 Regular Session, Governor Ivey signed into law the Working for Alabama legislation, which included converting the Department of Labor to the Department of Workforce.

Secretary Marty Redden will continue to lead the Department of Labor as it transitions to the Department of Workforce. The Department of Workforce will officially launch during the summer of 2025.

“Marty has done a bang up job leading the Department of Labor during this transition to the Department of Workforce. Truly, I believe every agency in state government across the country could use a Marty Redden, and I am proud we have him on our team. The people of Alabama deserve only the best from their state government,” added Governor Ivey.

Senator Reed’s appointment is effective January 1, 2025. Today’s announcement follows Senator Reed officially addressing senators during a caucus meeting this afternoon. The governor will call a special election for Alabama Senate District 5 after Senator Reed’s appointment begins. That announcement is forthcoming.

