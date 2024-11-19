Bridge Replacement Project Completed in Onondaga County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $5 million bridge replacement project on the New York State Thruway in Onondaga County. The Schepps Corners Road bridge (milepost 274.4) in the Town of Manlius was replaced with a new structure. The project was completed on time and on budget.

“Investing in critical infrastructure is about investing in the safety and connectivity of our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge replacement will provide the people of Central New York with the high standards of quality they deserve, and we’re proud to have done it on time and on budget.”

The new bridge features increased vertical clearance from 14’5” to 16’11” to reduce bridge strikes caused by overheight vehicles. Since 2020, there have been 224 bridge hits reported on the New York State Thruway’s 570-mile system, including 46 reported bridge strikes in 2024 alone. The increased vertical clearance along with other initiatives such as public awareness campaigns, more prominent signage and enhanced enforcement, are aimed at reducing the number of bridge strikes on the road and enhancing safety for Thruway Authority employees and motorists.

Additional safety upgrades include wider shoulders, new safety guiderail and an improved riding surface. The project also included environmental improvements in run-off and erosion protection to benefit nearby wetlands by adding stone gutters on each corner of the new bridge that will slow down run off and filter it away from the roadway. Erosion control mats were installed on all embankments, establishing new grasslands that will absorb stormwater and reduce runoff.

The former bridge was original to the Thruway system and built in 1953. Approximately 2,600 vehicles per day travel on the local road over the Thruway.

Slate Hill Constructors of Warners, NY was the project contractor.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “As the Thruway Authority replaces aging infrastructure on the system, we are actively addressing the prevalence of bridge strikes by increasing vertical clearance on the new bridges, enhancing safety for motorists. Our customers are seeing their toll dollars reinvested back into the system with projects that modernize our infrastructure and allow the Thruway to remain one of the safest superhighways in the nation.”

State Senator John W. Mannion said, “The new Schepps Corners Road bridge over the Thruway will reduce dangerous and costly bridge strikes and keep Onondaga County communities safely connected. I commend the governor and the Thruway Authority for completing this important infrastructure upgrade on-time and on-budget.”

Village of Minoa Mayor William F. Brazill said, “On behalf of the Village of Minoa, I want to extend our heartfelt thank you to Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority on the replacement of the Schepps Corners Road Bridge. This project enhances the safety and connectivity of our community, and we truly appreciate the state's commitment of supporting small communities.”

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

The Thruway Authority’s top priority is the safety of our employees and customers. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway. The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

