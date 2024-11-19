West Virginia Department of Human Services Releases November Update on Overdose Death Reduction

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced continued progress in reducing overdose deaths across the state. Updated data shows a significant 36% decrease in overdose deaths from January to May 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Even with pending cases, the decrease is not expected to fall below 28%.

Additionally, year-over-year figures for the 12 months ending in June 2024 show an 18.52% decline in drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, surpassing the national average decline of 14.5%.

“This continued reduction in overdose deaths is promising and we are amplifying our efforts,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy Director. “The fight to save lives is ongoing, and while we’ve made notable strides, our work is far from over. We will continue to expand access to life-saving tools like naloxone, comprehensive treatment programs, and critical resources to keep pushing these numbers lower.”

This update highlights the ongoing process within West Virginia and aligns with a national trend of declining overdose fatalities.

“We are proud of the headway we’ve made as it’s a testament to the efforts of our dedicated teams, community partners, and health care providers,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Every life saved reinforces our commitment to enhancing and expanding prevention and treatment services across the state.”

West Virginians struggling with an addiction or mental health challenges are encouraged to reach out to HELP4WV, a 24/7 helpline offering immediate assistance, confidential support, and resource referrals.

To view and apply for career opportunities in the behavioral health field, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wv.

