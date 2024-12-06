Hilton West Palm Beach Offers Holiday Activations and Specials

Hilton West Palm Beach Hilton West Palm Beach There's Snow Place Like Hilton West Palm Beach Hilton West Palm Beach North Pole Retreat

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s Snow Place Like Hilton West Palm Beach Highlights include a curated a “North Pole Retreat,” a holiday-themed suite experienceHilton West Palm Beach has curated several holiday experiences for the whole family, now through the New Year. Highlighting the holiday festivities is the hotel’s first ever North Pole Retreat Suite, in which guests can stay in a suite transformed into an interactive winter wonderland.The suite includes festive holiday décor and winter-themed amenities, such as milk and cookies at check-in, hot chocolate bombs delivered in the evening, a personalized Christmas storybook and a letter from Santa. The package also includes breakfast for four in its popular dining destination, Mezze. The suite is available now through January 7, 2025. See the Modern Boca Mom Reel here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DDDwC6rgzpP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D The popular downtown resort has also rolled out holiday offerings to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, including:Pictures With SantaThursday, December 12, from 4PM-7PMGuests and the public can meet and take photos with Santa as he visits the hotel’s lobby holiday wonderland. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift for the annual toy drive in partnership with the West Palm Beach Police Department. Info HERE.The Holiday Spirits Cocktail ExperienceSunday, December 155-6:30 p.m.The Holiday Spirits Cocktail Experience will teach guests the art of cocktail making with an interactive class and deep dive into spirits with lead mixologist, Hauk Cornell.Info here: https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/hiltonwestpalmbeach/items/495525/calendar/2024/12/?flow=1046117&full-items=yes Moonlight Movies featuring ‘Elf’Friday, December 20, 7-9PMThe hotel will feature a complimentary movie viewing under the stars of Elf.Brunch with SantaSunday, December 2211:30AM-3PMThis family friendly brunch features a seasonal holiday buffet, festive music, kid's activities and a visit from Santa Claus and his elf. A Buffet includes a carving station, omelet station, classic breakfast favorites, kid-friendly bites, decadent desserts, and complimentary mimosas for adults. Santa Claus and his merry Elf will also take complimentary photos tableside with guests from 12-2pm. Reservations are recommended.Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. For more information, call (561) 231-6000 or visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com.

