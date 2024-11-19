Environics Analytics Launches Groundbreaking Enhancements to Canada’s Most Comprehensive Mobile Movement Database

Combining Location Data from Apps in Phones with Anonymized Signals from Cellular Network Data Introduces the Next Generation of Mobile Movement Statistics

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) announced today the release of new enhancements to its MobileScapes product suite. For the first time anywhere, EA’s data scientists have successfully combined SDK data (from GPS enabled in apps) with location data from the cellular network to estimate people movement. This upgrade reinforces EA’s position as provider of the most accurate and comprehensive mobile movement data for marketing and business applications in Canada.

MobileScapes is one of EA’s flagship products. It supports businesses and organizations – for instance retailers, brands, shopping centres, government service providers, out of home advertisers – and anyone interested in the demographics of people moving about daily in Canada. It helps our clients know where customers are coming from, where else they shop (cross-shop), where they travel to, what leisure attractions they visit, and when they do all these things. Improving the quality of data results in better business decisions and outcomes.

By combining the two data sources, EA has increased the number of observations underlying the estimation process by twenty times, offering a more accurate view of what types of consumers are going where. Key improvements are:

Better coverage and representativity

Less volatility

Enhanced reflection of seasonal trends

Ground tested against trends in official statistics and actual client data

This version of MobileScapes is the outcome of three years of research and innovation to combine multiple data types and sources. It is also the outcome of implementing advanced privacy-enhancing technologies. MobileScapes exceeds Canada’s privacy laws by following forward-looking global best practices. This means, amongst other features, implementing transparency and consent principles for source data and analytical outputs. These are all consistent with global Privacy by Design standards – including those embodied in the GDPR (Europe) and Quebec Law 25. EA’s production processes are ISO 31700 certified.

“Bringing in cellular data significantly improves our MobileScapes estimates. The quality and quantity of apps-based SDK information have been decreasing in the last three years for a variety of reasons. Adding privacy-protected cellular data to our process is a game changer. And a change that we will continue to build on in the future,” remarks Jan Kestle, President, and CEO of Environics Analytics.

For additional information, please visit environicsanalytics.com/en-ca/data/mobile-analytics or contact Teresa Sinopoli (Chief Product Officer) at teresa.sinopoli@environicsanalytics.com.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

Contact: Teresa Sinopoli

Chief Product Officer

teresa.sinopoli@environicsanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.