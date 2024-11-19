Waterville Valley Resort Partners with Granite Outdoor Alliance for the 2025 FIS Freestyle World Cup

Where Innovation Meets Tradition: Waterville Valley and Granite Outdoor Team Up to Spotlight New England's Outdoor Economy

Waterville Valley, NH, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterville Valley Resort is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Granite Outdoor Alliance (Granite Outdoor) for the highly anticipated 2025 FIS Freestyle World Cup, set to return to Waterville Valley on January 24th and 25th. Through this collaboration, Granite Outdoor will host the Rock City vendor village—a new component of the World Cup experience that offers fans and spectators a dedicated space to connect with a diverse lineup of outdoor brands and lifestyle experiences.

Known as the birthplace of freestyle skiing, Waterville Valley has long led the way in winter sports innovation, making a partnership with Granite Outdoor a natural fit. Together, we aim to celebrate New Hampshire’s outdoor heritage, leverage recreation to strengthen our communities, and provide local and national brands with a dynamic platform.

‘Waterville Valley Resort’s decision to partner with Granite Outdoor Alliance stems from a shared vision: to give freestyle skiing fans an immersive way to connect with the outdoor community. This partnership allows us to expand the World Cup experience beyond the competition itself,' said Jamie Cobbett, Director of Marketing & Events at Waterville Valley Resort.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Waterville Valley to create a memorable and engaging experience for World Cup spectators,” said Tyler Ray, Director of Granite Outdoor Alliance. “By connecting folks with the mission-centered brands and nonprofits in New Hampshire’s outdoor economy, we’re facilitating lasting connections and supporting a unified outdoor community invested in our natural assets.”

Rock City Vendor Village offers a range of sponsorship packages to accommodate varying levels of visibility and engagement, including options for personalized activations, booth space, and exclusive marketing opportunities. Vendors will have the chance to participate in this premier international winter sports event, connecting with both locals and visitors from around the world.

To explore our sponsorship opportunities and join the celebration of freestyle skiing, community, and the outdoors, visit www.graniteoutdoor.org , or contact Sam Trombley, sam@graniteoutdoor.org.

ABOUT WATERVILLE VALLEY RESORT

Waterville Valley is New Hampshire’s Family Resort, offering a vast array of year-round family activities and events. Located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Waterville Valley is an independent resort offering world-class skiing and snowboarding across two mountain peaks. For more information, please visit waterville.com.

ABOUT GRANITE OUTDOOR ALLIANCE

Granite Outdoor Alliance is a non-profit business alliance that supports New Hampshire's outdoor industry including brands, retailers, nonprofits, and individuals. With over 120 business members, Granite Outdoor promotes outdoor recreation as a critical anchor to integrate rural and urban economic policies, communities, and industry to enhance quality of life in New Hampshire.

Sarah Van Kralingen, Marketing Operations Manager Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 svankralingen@waterville.com

