EducationDynamics Introduces EDDYChoice: A Next-Generation Experience Designed to Help Students Find and Engage with Schools

New approach may help future students connect with the ideal school, while helping institutions comply with upcoming FCC regulations

Lenexa, Kansas, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leader in marketing and enrollment management for higher education, has launched EDDYChoice, a cutting-edge program designed to help prospective students find and connect with ideal colleges and universities by improving the student engagement process. Launching December 1, EDDYChoice redefines how prospective students opt in to communication from schools that best align with their goals and needs, creating a highly personalized enrollment experience.



Unlike traditional lead generation models, which often result in outreach from multiple colleges and universities, EDDYChoice creates a one-to-one experience between students and institutions. Prospective students complete a brief questionnaire about their educational interests and receive a curated list of schools that may meet their criteria. Prospective students are then invited to select the institutions with whom they wish to connect.



This approach allows schools to provide personalized, impactful interactions that resonate with the student prospects most likely to become enrolled students. EDDYChoice ultimately enhances conversion rates and drives stronger outcomes, making the product an invaluable tool for colleges and universities seeking efficiency, meaningful engagement with prospective students and regulatory compliance.



“EDDYChoice represents a transformative shift in how we approach pairing prospective students with the right colleges and universities,” said Pam Cohen, President of Inquiry Generation at EDDY. “By putting the choice in students’ hands, we’re enhancing the prospective student experience, while reducing student acquisition costs for schools, and creating a more effective, student-centered enrollment process that benefits both students and schools.”



For more than 35 years, EDDY has served as a trailblazer in higher education marketing and enrollment management. Millions of prospective students have begun their college search with EDDY student research portals.

With the launch of EDDYChoice, the company reinforces its commitment to creating innovative solutions and student-driven approaches that will provide even greater precision and engagement, and will allow institutions to attract students who are a true fit for their programs.



For additional information, please contact Eric McGee, Sr. Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at EducationDynamics, at EDDY@educationdynamics.com .



About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving the Modern Learner. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools expand the audiences they serve, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com .

Eric McGee EducationDynamics 5619121858 EDDY@educationdynamics.com

