ODW Logistics Partners with Takt to Drive Efficiency Through Cloud-Based Labor Management & Warehouse Intelligence

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODW Logistics , a national third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in integrated logistics solutions, announced the successful implementation of Takt , a modern labor management system (LMS), across several of its distribution centers (DCs). This strategic partnership empowers ODW teams with data driven insights and actionable recommendations that enhance operational efficiency, streamline facility processes, and improve workforce engagement. As a result, ODW Logistics is not only reducing costs but also elevating its service to customers, reinforcing its commitment to delivering integrated logistics solutions that drive success.

“Our partnership with ODW Logistics has been an ideal match," said Glynn LoPresti, Takt CEO. “The team at ODW are incredibly forward-thinking in their adoption of new technologies, with a clear focus on innovation to better serve their customers. This commitment aligns perfectly with Takt’s mission to empower every member of the supply chain with the advanced tools and guidance needed for continuous improvement.”

Takt has conducted extensive research to connect data-driven employee coaching to higher performance: “The studies clearly show that when employees receive regular engagement from their leadership, they perform 29% higher than employees who aren’t receiving regular feedback. Additionally, we see a significant improvement in employee retention (+39%) and training timelines – all of which translate to a massive impact to the bottom-line. This is done without any significant CAPEX or investment,” said Noah MacMichael, Takt CPO.

Established in 2021, Takt unifies warehouse labor, automation, and robotics data for complete warehouse intelligence, helping teams improve operational performance, employee engagement, and reduce costs. Real-time productivity insights allow companies to measure individual and team-based performance, and help supervisors hold more effective and actionable coaching conversations. Takt automatically identifies processes and labor standards that are not meeting company expectations, allowing engineers and continuous improvement teams to focus on what matters most.

Unlike legacy systems, Takt leverages modern, scalable cloud-based technologies to provide advanced tools and capabilities. This enables the system to offer rapid implementation with minimal maintenance. The platform is built with the frontline in mind, shortening the typical learning curve from months to a few weeks.

“Our partnership with Takt has allowed us to improve workforce management by empowering supervisors to coach employees more effectively and make data-driven decisions at a moment’s notice,” said Adam Schlaudeckler, Director of Engineering at ODW Logistics. “This modern tool is designed to improve operational costs, provide better visibility into both process and people performance, and identify areas of waste to drive continuous improvement initiatives.”

The ODW and Takt partnership has generated significant returns at every site shortly after going live. This has allowed ODW to better manage labor resources, reduce operational costs, and stay competitive with customer pricing. The partnership is just one of many investments ODW is making in 2024 and beyond, helping the company maintain agility and scalability while expanding its market reach.

