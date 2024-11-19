Arctic Wolf Builds on the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform with New Threat Intelligence Module

Organizations can now access rich threat intelligence data that powers one of largest commercial SOCs in the world

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the expansion of the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform with the addition of Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence, a new module that allows organizations to stay ahead of threats by gaining access to real-time threat intelligence and curated reporting.

With the launch of Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform continues to redefine what having effective security operations means for organizations today. In an environment where cyber risk is synonymous with business risk, companies need a cybersecurity platform that not only keeps pace with threats but actively reduces risk and builds long-term resilience. The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform, powered by Alpha AI, makes security work by using advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to deliver scalable and automated threat detection, response, and remediation capabilities. When combined with Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Delivery Model and Security Journey, organizations can achieve critical security outcomes—that drive down cyber risk, empowering them to focus on success and innovation for their business.

"The Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Alpha AI stand out in the industry for their unparalleled power and scale, processing over seven trillion events each week to deliver the unique insights on the threat landscape that are exclusive to Arctic Wolf,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product and services officer, Arctic Wolf. “Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence doesn’t just deliver raw data; it transforms vast, complex sets of information into actionable, prioritized insights that are uniquely collected from the more than 6, 200 customers that Arctic Wolf protects each day. By giving organizations access to the same intelligence trusted by Arctic Wolf, we can now empower security teams around the world to better anticipate, adapt, and respond to the rapidly evolving tactics of modern threat actors.”

With the volume and complexity of cyber threats continuously increasing, organizations are struggling to stay ahead of threat actors who are constantly developing new and novel attack methods. To meet this challenge head on, security teams require more than generic threat feeds—they need prioritized threat intelligence insights that allow them to address the most pressing risks in an efficient and scalable way.

Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence enables organizations to gain access to the same threat intelligence that powers the Arctic Wolf security operations center (SOC), one of the largest commercial SOCs in the world. Drawing from the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform’s immense dataset that includes over 500,000 daily malware samples and more than 125,000 monthly SOC investigations that span virtually all threat surfaces, industries, geographies, and organizational sizes, Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence offers security teams a powerful combination of curated intelligence reporting and real-time threat feeds.

Key feature of Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence include:

Threat Pulse: Curated monthly and quarterly insights into active threat campaigns and essential Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) through easy-to-consume written reports and video highlights.

Curated monthly and quarterly insights into active threat campaigns and essential Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) through easy-to-consume written reports and video highlights. Intelligence Feeds: IoC lists-including IPs, domains, URLs, and file hashes-designed for seamless integration into firewall and endpoint block/allow lists.

IoC lists-including IPs, domains, URLs, and file hashes-designed for seamless integration into firewall and endpoint block/allow lists. IOC QuickLinks: Search an organization’s environment for IOCs using Arctic Wolf Data Explorer, simplifying and accelerating threat validation with a single click.



To learn more about the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Arctic Wolf Threat Intelligence, visit arcticwolf.com.

