Baylor Genetics Wins BioTech Breakthrough Award

Selected as Winner of the “Overall Genomics Solution of the Year,” Recognizing the Launch of RNASeq this Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing, announced its selection as the 2024 winner of the “Overall Genomics Solution of the Year” award in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The mission of the annual award program is to “honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products within the field of biotechnology.” These awards are part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs in technology sectors.

This year, Baylor Genetics launched RNA sequencing (RNASeq), which serves as a reflex from whole genome sequencing (WGS) or whole exome sequencing (WES) after a qualified variant has been identified. By offering insights into the impact of DNA variants on splicing and gene expression, RNAseq provides functional evidence to support reclassification of variants, which helps to ensure rapid, and actionable diagnostic answers for patients and healthcare providers. For qualifying cases, the RNAseq test is performed as a reflex at no additional charge to patients.

“At Baylor Genetics, our commitment to innovation is driven by our passion for helping patients and their families find answers and to end the diagnostic odyssey. Adding RNA sequencing to our portfolio allows us to solve even the most challenging cases,” said Kengo Takishima, President and CEO of Baylor Genetics. “We are honored to receive the 2024 BioTech Breakthrough ‘Overall Genomics Solution of the Year’ award, recognizing our efforts to unlock vital genetic insights that can lead to improved diagnosis and treatment for families.”

Learn more about RNAseq by watching this webinar and visit the Baylor Genetics website to explore the company’s genetic testing capabilities.

About Baylor Genetics

As a pioneer of precision medicine for over 45 years, Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of clinically relevant genetic testing, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Through a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

