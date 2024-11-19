Global Enteral Formula Market Projected at USD 15.6 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 6.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. enteral formulas market is growing as e-commerce platforms enhance accessibility for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers. Online availability offers convenience, wider choices, and fast delivery, crucial for those needing specialized nutritional products. Manufacturers are adapting distribution channels to meet the rising trend of online buying, improving visibility and accessibility, promoting patient independence, and boosting market prospects for enteral formulas in the United States.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enteral Formula industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 8.0 billion by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % to reach a market valuation of USD 15.6 billion by 2034.

The market for enteral formulas appears to be full of opportunities for product differentiation and further development which shows high growth rates. Manufacturers can diversify existing product categories by adding new subcategories which include; Low allergen, high-protein, and plant-based. New products developed from enhanced formulations such as those that work well for metabolic disorders and malabsorption diseases will generate more patient and even more medical practitioners’ interests. Moreover, the distribution networks will also be upgraded specifically in the context of e-shops, which will help consumers in terms of making necessary nutrition products easily available to them. Healthcare organizations and registered dietitians should also be engaged to improve brand authenticity and increase awareness of enteral nutrition in the delivery of patient care.

Another important segment where enteral formula manufacturers can access growth is environmental sustainability. Being a social responsibility, the awareness of sustainable consumption enables the implementation of sustainable measures from the acquisition of raw materials, packaging, and the making of the foods. Integration of environmentally friendly materials in products and cutting on wastage will be persuasive to consumers in the market due to much competition. Coping with these chances for diversification and sustainability, companies will not only address the shifting needs of patients but also create a more inventive and proper healthcare industry that will produce impressive market growth in the future years.

Key Takeaways from the Global Enteral Formula Market Study:

Sustainability initiatives have become an important value proposition for manufacturers and are widely integrated into strategic business objectives. While maintaining compliance with established legal rules and regulations concerning the environmental management of their purchases, packaging, and production, they also create more brand awareness and value by addressing the needs of sustainable consumers.

It is a good fact in the manufacturing industry that innovation is a critical success factor when designing products. Instead, looking at higher protein, allergen-free, and plant-based options as well as other niche formulas, companies are not only meeting consumer trends but also building a competitive advantage in their product portfolios.

“Companies that obtain certifications and accreditation, as well as form innovation hubs and centers for more R&D in Enteral Formula, will have higher consumer trust and reliability and graduate to the top tier of the market leadership” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Country-wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 7.2% South Korea 7.7% Japan 7.5% China 7.0%

Who is winning?

The enteral formula market competition is considered to be highly driven by key stakeholders including Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé Health Science, and Danone. These companies are winning through product diversification, new formulations, and mergers and acquisitions including Danone’s acquisition of Functional Formularies. Meant for Chronic ailments and increasing elderly customers paired with strong growth in points of sale especially the e-commerce front end greatly against new entrants that they can easily thwart to retain huge market share and robust growth rates.

In 2024, Danone increased its medical nutrition through the acquisition of Functional Formularies, a whole foods tube-feeding company in the United States of America. This strategic move will be to the effect of diversifying Danone’s product line that caters to patients with certain health complications; especially the enteral tube feeding markets. Juergen Esser – the deputy CEO of Danone said that they are delighted regarding the acquisition of the firm because the product complements some of the foods they have in the Real Food Blends range that is used to feed tube-fed patients. This move was in line with its strategic direction because it needs to expand its specialty nutrition due to changing consumer trends.



Leading Brands

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Danone (Nutricia)

EN Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Reckitt Benckiser)

Medtrition, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pediatric Nutrition Company (PediaSure)

Victus, Inc.

Vonco Products, LLC.

WHOLE Enteral Nourishment

Others

Get valuable insights into the Global Enteral Formula Market:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Enteral Formula Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Enteral Formula Industry based on Product Type, Health Claim, Product Format, Sales Channel, Administration Methods, Feeding Type, and Region. As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Standard Formulas, Elemental Formulas, Blenderized Formulas (with Real Food Ingredients), Specialized Formulas, High-Protein Formulas, Fiber-Enriched Formulas, Caloric-Dense Formulas, and Peptide Formulas (Semi-Elemental Formulas). As per health claims, the industry has been categorized into Adults [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cancer, Stroke, Diabetes, Malnutrition, Gastroparesis, Renal Failure, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Heart Failure], Kids [Failure to Thrive, Food Allergies or Intolerances, Cystic Fibrosis, Neurological Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Short Bowel Syndrome, Anorexia or Eating Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Pediatric Cancer, and Severe Infections], and Geriatric [Dysphagia, Malnutrition, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia, Post-Surgical Recovery, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Cancer, Chronic Pain Conditions, and Diabetes]. The product format segment is further categorized into Liquid Formulas, Powder Formulas, Semi-Solid Formulas, and Ready-to-Use Formulas. As per sales channel, the industry has been categorized into Prescription (Dietician/Nutritionists, and Hospitals (Private & Public) & Clinics), Over-the-Counter (Modern Trade, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), and Online Pharmacies. The administration method segment is further categorized into Tube Feeding (Nasogastric Tube, Gastrostomy Tube, Jejunostomy Tube, and Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy), and Oral Administration. The feeding type segment is further categorized into Continuous, Intermittent, and Bolus. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Die globale Branche für enterale Formeln hat bis 2024 eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 8,0 Mrd. USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 6,9 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 15,6 Mrd. USD zu erreichen.

Der Markt für enterale Rezepturen scheint voller Möglichkeiten zur Produktdifferenzierung und -weiterentwicklung zu sein, was hohe Wachstumsraten aufweist. Hersteller können bestehende Produktkategorien diversifizieren, indem sie neue Unterkategorien hinzufügen, darunter: Allergenarm, proteinreich und pflanzlich. Neue Produkte, die aus verbesserten Formulierungen entwickelt werden, wie z. B. solche, die gut bei Stoffwechselstörungen und Malabsorptionskrankheiten wirken, werden mehr Patienten- und noch mehr Interesse bei Ärzten wecken. Darüber hinaus werden die Vertriebsnetze speziell im Rahmen von E-Shops modernisiert, was den Verbrauchern dabei helfen wird, ihnen die notwendigen Ernährungsprodukte leicht zugänglich zu machen. Gesundheitsorganisationen und registrierte Ernährungsberater sollten ebenfalls einbezogen werden, um die Markenauthentizität zu verbessern und das Bewusstsein für enterale Ernährung bei der Patientenversorgung zu schärfen.

Ein weiteres wichtiges Segment, in dem Hersteller von enteraler Säuglingsnahrung auf Wachstum zugreifen können, ist die ökologische Nachhaltigkeit. Als gesellschaftliche Verantwortung ermöglicht das Bewusstsein für nachhaltigen Konsum die Umsetzung nachhaltiger Maßnahmen von der Beschaffung der Rohstoffe über die Verpackung bis hin zur Herstellung der Lebensmittel. Die Integration umweltfreundlicher Materialien in Produkte und die Reduzierung von Verschwendung werden die Verbraucher auf dem Markt aufgrund des starken Wettbewerbs überzeugen. Wenn Unternehmen diese Chancen für Diversifizierung und Nachhaltigkeit nutzen, werden sie nicht nur auf die sich ändernden Bedürfnisse der Patienten eingehen, sondern auch eine erfinderischere und richtigere Gesundheitsbranche schaffen, die in den kommenden Jahren ein beeindruckendes Marktwachstum erzielen wird.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Marktstudie für enterale Formeln:

· Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen sind zu einem wichtigen Wertversprechen für Hersteller geworden und weitgehend in strategische Geschäftsziele integriert. Während sie die bestehenden gesetzlichen Regeln und Vorschriften in Bezug auf das Umweltmanagement ihrer Einkäufe, Verpackungen und Produktionen einhalten, schaffen sie auch mehr Markenbekanntheit und -wert, indem sie auf die Bedürfnisse nachhaltiger Verbraucher eingehen.

· Es ist eine gute Tatsache in der Fertigungsindustrie, dass Innovation ein kritischer Erfolgsfaktor bei der Entwicklung von Produkten ist. Stattdessen suchen die Unternehmen nach proteinreicheren, allergenfreien und pflanzlichen Optionen sowie anderen Nischenformeln und treffen nicht nur die Verbrauchertrends, sondern bauen auch einen Wettbewerbsvorteil in ihren Produktportfolios auf.

"Unternehmen, die Zertifizierungen und Akkreditierungen erhalten sowie Innovationszentren und Zentren für mehr Forschung und Entwicklung im Bereich der enteralen Formel bilden, werden ein höheres Vertrauen und eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit der Verbraucher haben und in die oberste Liga der Marktführerschaft aufsteigen" - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 The USA 7.2% Südkorea 7.7% Japan 7.5% China 7.0%

Wer gewinnt?

Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass der Wettbewerb auf dem Markt für enterale Säuglingsnahrung von wichtigen Interessengruppen wie Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé Health Science und Danone stark vorangetrieben wird. Diese Unternehmen gewinnen durch Produktdiversifizierung, neue Formulierungen sowie Fusionen und Übernahmen, einschließlich der Übernahme von Functional Formularies durch Danone. Gedacht für chronische Krankheiten und zunehmende ältere Kunden, gepaart mit einem starken Wachstum der Verkaufsstellen, insbesondere des E-Commerce-Frontends, stark gegen neue Marktteilnehmer, die sie leicht vereiteln können, um große Marktanteile und robuste Wachstumsraten zu halten.

Ø Im Jahr 2024 steigerte Danone seine medizinische Ernährung durch die Übernahme von Functional Formularies, einem Unternehmen für Vollwertkost in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. Dieser strategische Schritt wird dazu führen, dass die Produktlinie von Danone für Patienten mit bestimmten gesundheitlichen Komplikationen diversifiziert wird. insbesondere auf den Märkten für enterale Sondenernährung. Jürgen Esser, der stellvertretende Vorstandsvorsitzende von Danone, sagte, dass sie sich über die Übernahme des Unternehmens freuen, da das Produkt einige der Lebensmittel ergänzt, die sie in der Real Food Blends-Reihe haben, die zur Ernährung von Sondenpatienten verwendet wird. Dieser Schritt stand im Einklang mit der strategischen Ausrichtung des Unternehmens, da das Unternehmen aufgrund der sich ändernden Verbrauchertrends sein Angebot an Spezialnahrung erweitern muss.

Führende Marken

Abbott Laboratorien

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter Deutschland

Danone (Nutricia)

Verifizierter Lieferant - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Herbalife Nutrition GmbH

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Reckitt Benckiser)

Medtrition, Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Unternehmen für pädiatrische Ernährung (PediaSure)

Victus, Inc.

Vonco Produkte, LLC.

GANZE enterale Ernährung

Andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für enterale Formeln:

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für enterale Formeln und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Enteral Formula Industry based on Product Type, Health Claim, Product Format, Sales Channel, Administration Methods, Feeding Type, and Region. As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Standard Formulas, Elemental Formulas, Blenderized Formulas (with Real Food Ingredients), Specialized Formulas, High-Protein Formulas, Fiber-Enriched Formulas, Caloric-Dense Formulas, and Peptide Formulas (Semi-Elemental Formulas). As per health claims, the industry has been categorized into Adults [Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cancer, Stroke, Diabetes, Malnutrition, Gastroparesis, Renal Failure, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Heart Failure], Kids [Failure to Thrive, Food Allergies or Intolerances, Cystic Fibrosis, Neurological Disorders, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Short Bowel Syndrome, Anorexia or Eating Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Pediatric Cancer, and Severe Infections], and Geriatric [Dysphagia, Malnutrition, Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease/Dementia, Post-Surgical Recovery, Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure, Cancer, Chronic Pain Conditions, and Diabetes]. The product format segment is further categorized into Liquid Formulas, Powder Formulas, Semi-Solid Formulas, and Ready-to-Use Formulas. As per sales channel, the industry has been categorized into Prescription (Dietician/Nutritionists, and Hospitals (Private & Public) & Clinics), Over-the-Counter (Modern Trade, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), and Online Pharmacies. The administration method segment is further categorized into Tube Feeding (Nasogastric Tube, Gastrostomy Tube, Jejunostomy Tube, and Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy), and Oral Administration. The feeding type segment is further categorized into Continuous, Intermittent, and Bolus. Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

