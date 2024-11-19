New Student-Focused Social Platform 'UNIPIA' Launches £1000 Scholarship Initiative

LONDON, UK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold move to revolutionize university networking, UNIPIA has announced a £1000 scholarship opportunity for students across the UK. The award will go to the first verified university student whose post on the platform reaches 50 likes, marking one of the simplest scholarship application processes in higher education today.





A Digital Hub Exclusively for University Life

Unlike mainstream social networks, UNIPIA operates as a verified student-only platform, requiring university email credentials for access. The platform combines social networking with practical academic tools, including a GPA calculator, customizable timetable, and collaborative study features - all available at no cost to users.

"During my time at UC Berkeley, I noticed a significant gap in digital resources specifically designed for university students," says Donghyeok Kim, UNIPIA's CEO. "This observation led me to develop a platform that addresses the unique challenges of college life."

Breaking Down Financial Barriers

The £1000 scholarship contest represents just the beginning of UNIPIA's commitment to student support. The platform plans to roll out regular opportunities for financial assistance, including future scholarship contests and giveaways of educational resources.

"University fees remain a universal challenge for students," Kim explains. "We believe in providing tangible financial support rather than just another social platform."

Features That Set UNIPIA Apart:

- My School Board: A private space for within-university communication

- All School Board: Cross-campus networking opportunities

- Academic Tools: Integrated GPA calculator and timetable management

- Task Management: Built-in to-do lists and study planning features

- Zero Cost: All features available free of charge

Security through Verification

UNIPIA maintains its academic focus through strict verification processes. Only active university students with valid institutional email addresses can join the platform, ensuring a secure and focused environment for academic networking.

The Future of Student Networking

"Our vision extends beyond creating another social media platform," Kim states. "We're building a global community where university students can share experiences, overcome challenges, and support each other's academic journeys."

How to Participate

Students can join the scholarship contest by:

1. Downloading the UNIPIA app

2. Registering with their university email

3. Creating and sharing posts within the platform

4. The first post to receive 50 likes wins the £1000 scholarship

For more information about UNIPIA and its scholarship initiatives, students can download the app from major app stores or visit the platform's website.

About UNIPIA

UNIPIA is a free, verified-student-only social networking platform designed specifically for university and graduate students. The platform combines academic tools with social networking features to enhance the university experience. All features are available free of charge to verified students.

