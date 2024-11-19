Westminster Security Group Launches New Private Security Company in Dubai

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In response to the unique security needs of high-net-worth individuals and families in Dubai and the UAE, Westminster Security Group is delighted to announce the opening of a new subsidiary in Dubai. Westminster Security UAE will cater to the unique private security needs of these discerning clients, offering a range of premium services.

John Moore, CEO said “Officially launching in Dubai has been on the cards for several years, due to increased demand from our loyal and long-standing clients to extend our high-end services to the UAE. We have established an entity in the region to maintain a seamless security service between the UK and UAE. It’s an exciting time for the group as we grow and enter new regions, we hope to welcome many new clients on board to showcase our world-renowned standards.”

Westminster Security UAE will be providing a complete package of private security services in Dubai, including:

Security Advance Party. A dedicated team ensures that every detail of your visit is meticulously planned and delivered. From booking hotels, cars, and restaurants to arranging VIP services at the airport, the team works tirelessly to ensure your safety and comfort.

Bodyguards. Experienced, English-speaking, Western-trained operatives offer a quality of service and professionalism unmatched in the region. Whether clients require an entire close protection team or a single bodyguard in Dubai, expert operatives ensure safety and peace of mind.

Security Chauffeurs. Luxury chauffeured vehicles of the client’s choice driven by security-trained chauffeurs. Advanced drivers know routes, hotels, and restaurants inside out. They are security-aware and can react to any threats and risks clients face while travelling. Armoured vehicles are also available.

Counter-Surveillance Teams. If a principal is at high risk of attack, Westminster Security can deploy a counter-surveillance team. Our specially trained operators observe principals and around their immediate environment, seeing the bigger picture can be crucial in providing vital seconds to react in an emergency.

Residential Security. Whether a hotel room, apartment, or luxury villa, Westminster Security can provide professional residential security guards in Dubai to protect ultra-high-net-worth, high-risk individuals and families. Protection onboard visiting yachts is also available with a superyacht security service.

Other Services. Security is only as good as the weakest link. Westminster Security’s Dubai office can provide vetted tour guides, childminders, chefs, and interpreters from an enviable ‘black book’ of contacts for your utmost safety and convenience.

Westminster Security’s arrival in Dubai marks a significant milestone in providing world-class, tailored security solutions for high-net-worth individuals, families, and organisations. With its unwavering commitment to security, confidentiality, and excellence, the company is redefining private security in the UAE, offering protection beyond expectations and ensuring clients can travel, live, and conduct business with the utmost peace of mind.

Westminster Security warmly invites individuals requiring private security services in Dubai and the UAE to contact its professional and confidential team by filling out the form on the website www.westminstersecurity.ae.

About Westminster Security Group

Westminster Security Group is an independent, industry-leading private security company headquartered in Central London. It provides its clients with high-end security and investigation services throughout the UK, EU, and worldwide. The company specialises in threat and risk mitigation, utilising former UK Government experts in security, intelligence, close protection, surveillance, and private investigations to support many national and international companies, governments, heads of state, royalty, high-profile personalities, CEOs, individuals, and families.

