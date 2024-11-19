DESIGNER TIFFANY PRATT ENCOURAGES CANADIANS TO CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH LIMITED EDITION POP-TARTS® FROSTED MARSHMALLOW HOT COCOA FLAVOUR PASTRIES AND RICE KRISPIES SQUARES® HOLIDAY BARS WITH SPRINKLES

Mississauga, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Pop-Tarts® and Rice Krispies Squares® are teaming up with iconic Canadian designer Tiffany Pratt to transform every holiday light experience into a cozy, family-bonding moment with new limited-edition snacks. From touring iconic light displays to enjoying the glow of your own decorations, Canadians can make every holiday lights outing a "Lights & Bites Night" with treats that add warmth, comfort, and joy to the season.

Holiday lights are a beloved tradition for Canadians, with six in ten decorating the exterior of their home and five in ten driving to see holiday lights, based on a recent Ipsos survey*. The other cornerstone of the holidays for Canadians is festive snacks, with six in ten embracing festive teats as part of their holiday traditions.

Additional survey findings include:

For holiday light displays, design is the top priority for 6 in 10 Canadians (59%), followed by colour (50%), cost (30%), and size (20%). Visiting holiday markets is particularly popular among Gen Z (48%) and Millennials (41%).

Holiday markets are a seasonal favourite for more than one third of Canadians.



Making holiday lights simple and stylish, Tiffany Pratt shares tips to help Canadians decorate without stress. "Holidays are all about creating traditions that bring comfort and joy,” says Pratt. "Partnering with Pop-Tarts® and Rice Krispies Squares® to inspire holiday decorating has been such a joy. Whether you go all-out or keep it simple, what matters most is sharing it with friends, family, and neighbours. For a perfect ‘Lights & Bites Night’, pair Pop-Tarts® Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Flavour Pastries or Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars with Sprinkles with hot chocolate, and you’re set!"

This holiday season, Canadians are invited to join a “Lights and Bites Night”, either in-person at the Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic Event on Saturday, November 23 or by transforming at-home displays into a warm and memorable event. With limited-edition Pop-Tarts® Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Bars available nationwide, these seasonal snacks are the perfect complement to all your holiday activities, from neighborhood lights tours to evenings by the fire.

"We know that holiday magic is important for Canadian families, and festive lights and seasonal snacks are at the heart of these special moments," says Nicole Gawen, Vice President of Marketing & Wellbeing, Kellanova Canada Inc. "Pop-Tarts® Frosted Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Flavour Pastries and Rice Krispies Squares® Holiday Bars with Sprinkles are the ultimate companions for any holiday light adventure, helping families make ‘Lights & Bites’ a cherished holiday tradition.”

About the Study:

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Kellanova. Fieldwork was conducted between October 18 and October 21. A total of n=1000 Canadians aged 18+ participated in the survey which was fielded via the Ipsos’ panel. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the American population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 2.4 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Kellanova:

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands in Canada including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares®, Nutri-Grain®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Kellanova brands generated an estimated $12.6 billion in net sales in 2022.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.kellanova.ca for more information.

