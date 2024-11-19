Swiftwick Announces James Osborne as New Sales Manager

Nike veteran James Osborne joins the brand to expand Swiftwick’s presence in run specialty

Nashville, TN, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiftwick, the Nashville-based maker of performance socks for endurance athletes, is pleased to announce the hiring of James Osborne as its new Sales Manager, Run Specialty. Osborne has served as sales and community consultant with Swiftwick since earlier this summer. “In his short time with the brand, James has been able to not only establish new relationships with key run specialty accounts, but has also connected the brand with media, runners, and likeminded brands,” said Swiftwick CEO Mark Chou. “His experience in run specialty will help push the brand forward in our new stage of growth, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

With nearly two decades of sales experience at Nike, Osborne has a proven track record in the athletic industry, and following his time at Nike, he and his wife Lauren founded The Exchange Running Collective, a run specialty retailer based in Nashville. Osborne’s extensive experience in run specialty on both sides of the table uniquely positions him to drive Swiftwick’s growth and reach with new retail partners. He will remain a co-owner of The Exchange Running Collective while his wife manages day-to-day operations.

“I am incredibly excited to join Swiftwick at such a pivotal moment in the brand’s growth,” said Osborne. “Having the privilege of being on the retail and brand sides of the run specialty space, I’ve seen firsthand how important relationships are. It’s about more than just selling a product—it’s about building trust, understanding the needs of athletes, and supporting local retailers who are at the heart of the running experience. What excites me most, though, is the abundance mindset that surrounds this brand. There’s a collective spirit focused on creating opportunities for everyone—whether it’s our retail partners, our customers, or our team. I'm eager to share in the positive energy that the Swiftwick team shows everyday to push the boundaries of what socks can do and help runners perform at their best.”

The Swiftwick team will be in attendance at The Running Event in Austin, TX, exhibiting at booth 912 from November 20-21, 2024.

ABOUT SWIFTWICK:

Swiftwick designs, engineers, and builds performance socks for endurance sports, featuring advanced moisture-wicking, optimal compression, and contoured performance. Beloved by track and field athletes in the 2024 US Olympic Team Trials, Tour de France cyclists, and winners of the Western States 100 and MIUT 115 ultramarathons, Swiftwick is proudly based in Nashville, manufactured in the USA, and worn the world over. Learn more at swiftwick.com.

