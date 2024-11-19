AvePoint Introduces First-to-Market Benchmarking Data for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Enhancements to AvePoint tyGraph and to MyHub complement comprehensive data security, governance, and resilience capabilities within the AvePoint Confidence Platform

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, today at Microsoft Ignite announced first-to-market Microsoft 365 Copilot benchmarking capabilities within AvePoint tyGraph to give organizations critical insights into how their AI adoption and usage patterns compare to others. Adding to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which powers secure and effective AI initiatives, these enhancements help organizations evaluate their activity to maximize the success and sustainability of Microsoft 365 Copilot, including:

Benchmarking: To compare against other organizations and establish quantitative growth targets, AvePoint now provides anonymized licensing and Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption data. By benchmarking against industry peers, organizations can see where they stand and what it takes to become an AI trailblazer.

To compare against other organizations and establish quantitative growth targets, AvePoint now provides anonymized licensing and Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption data. By benchmarking against industry peers, organizations can see where they stand and what it takes to become an AI trailblazer. Predictive Analytics: To maximize and speed the time-to-value, AvePoint’s industry-first analytics help organizations assign licenses to individuals whose behaviors in Microsoft 365 predict high AI adoption. User-level activity data also identifies champions integrating AI into their daily functions and high-performance leaders spearheading change management.

To maximize and speed the time-to-value, AvePoint’s industry-first analytics help organizations assign licenses to individuals whose behaviors in Microsoft 365 predict high AI adoption. User-level activity data also identifies champions integrating AI into their daily functions and high-performance leaders spearheading change management. Activity Scores: To inform change management strategies, AvePoint provides granular visibility into activity levels for Microsoft 365 Copilot users, revealing under-utilization and adoption obstacles. Equipped with this information, organizations can tailor learning and development to foster sustainable usage and fuel AI transformation.



“Realizing the full potential of AI requires a balanced approach that includes analyzing your AI adoption and identifying champion users to model the type of productivity and innovation you’re looking for,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer. “But just focusing on that without ensuring your data is properly governed and secured could lead to immense challenges. With the AvePoint Confidence Platform, we offer organizations a comprehensive solution so that they do not have to choose between adoption, speed, and security.”

According to Gartner, at least 30 percent of generative AI projects will be abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality and inadequate risk controls, and by 2027, 60 percent of organizations will not realize the value of their AI investments due to incohesive governance frameworks.

The AvePoint Confidence Platform ensures long-term AI success with strong data governance and security solutions, including MyHub, an app that helps organizations manage their Microsoft 365 workspaces. MyHub, which is already publicly available, now has new private preview features including risk assessments for data owners so they can manage permissions and address issues like sensitive file shares and oversharing links from their own Teams environments.

“Our data governance solution MyHub brings data security to the business owner and allows them to apply the right business context to their data,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “When the burden of data security and governance is solely put on an IT team, it’s not only inefficient, but it can also be inaccurate, which is why we believe our enhancements to MyHub are critical and go beyond what’s currently in the market."

With over 21,000 global customers, 500+ PB of data managed and 240,000 governance operations managed daily, AvePoint provides a comprehensive solution for effective and secure AI integrations. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award winner, finalist in the Cloud Security Awards and Australian Cyber Security Awards, and a Microsoft 365 Backup Storage partner providing twenty times faster backup and recovery as compared to traditional methods, AvePoint solves the most complex challenges to help organizations optimize AI without risk. To learn more visit AvePoint at Microsoft Ignite and read more here: https://www.avepoint.com/ignite/2024.

About AvePoint

Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

