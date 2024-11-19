Synata Bio’s Sylonto Project Awarded $4.5 Million NDRC Grant

The waste carbon-to-ethanol facility will transform Henan Energy Group’s on-site waste gases into 50,000 tons of ethanol per year

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synata Bio, a U.S. company delivering turnkey carbon utilization technology to transform on-site waste gases into ethanol, has been awarded a $4.5 million grant (RMB 32 million) from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) for its Sylonto project.

Sylonto is a joint venture formed in early 2023 to deploy Synata Bio’s technology into a commercial waste carbon-to-ethanol facility integrated into the Henan Energy Group’s chemicals production site, Henan Longyu. The joint venture includes Synata Bio (technology provider), Henan Longyu (chemical plant host), Zhicheng (financing partner) and HOTO Engineering (engineering partner and site contractor). When completed, Sylonto will transform on-site waste gases into 50,000 tons of chemical-grade ethanol per year, with plans to expand that to 500,000 tons annually by 2028.

“By the time we formed the Sylonto joint venture, we had already spent 16 years in R&D fine-tuning our process for bringing scalable decarbonization technology to industries where CO 2 emissions are particularly hard to abate,” said Jason Du, Synata Bio’s Vice President, Asia Commercial Development/Chief Scientist. “And now, with the help of the NDRC grant, we are advancing and expanding our efforts with Sylonto.”

The $4.5 million grant, which was issued by the China Central Government budget through provincial NDRC recommendation, draws from funds dedicated for energy-saving and carbon reduction projects that further the country’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2060. To qualify, projects must embrace a “double-carbon” strategy with a 5-star difficulty rating. Less than 10 are awarded out of the thousands of projects that apply annually.

“To see the industry recognize the strength and value of Sylonto is a testament to what our team and partners have accomplished,” said Tim Cesarek, Synata Bio’s Chief Executive Officer. “Synata Bio’s technology is helping companies like Henan Energy Group not only meet their country’s carbon reduction goals, but also develop profitable circular products, and we look forward to expanding it into other markets around the world.”

The Sylonto facility is expected to achieve mechanical completion by the end of this year.

About Synata Bio

Founded in 2007 as Coskata, Synata Bio has invested 17 years of research and development into its scalable decarbonization technology for converting waste gases into low carbon-intensity fuels and chemicals. Using a proprietary fermentation process, this platform allows organizations to reduce carbon emissions while providing them with new revenue streams, all within their own existing infrastructure. For more information, visit https://synatabio.com/ or follow Synata Bio on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Sylonto Sylonto is a commercial waste carbon-to-ethanol facility integrated into the Henan Energy Group’s chemicals production site, Henan Longyu.

