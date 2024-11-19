Commure to Deploy Ambient AI Platform to Tenet Physician Resources for Enhanced Clinical Workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commure , a leader in healthcare technology innovation, announced today that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), one of the nation’s largest healthcare providers, has selected Commure Scribe, an ambient AI platform, to be launched across its employed physician network, Tenet Physician Resources.

This relationship solidifies Commure as the most comprehensive platform solution provider for AI within health systems. Its reach includes tens of thousands of physicians across sixty of the largest IDNs (Integrated Delivery Networks) in the country.

Commure’s ambient AI platform spans the entire patient journey and clinician workflow, streamlining data collection, documentation, and care delivery. By minimizing administrative burdens and integrating clinical workflows, Commure enables providers to dedicate more time to patient care, fostering a more human-centered healthcare experience.

Tenet Physician Resources is a high-quality, medical and surgical specialty physician practice network comprised of thousands of employed providers across the nation. Tenet Physician Resources providers will have access to Commure’s ambient AI solutions for documentation designed to improve workflow efficiencies and reduce administrative burdens for providers.

“We are building the future of healthcare AI,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Commure. “This platform goes beyond simple automation. It is designed to enhance clinical workflows in ways that allow healthcare providers to focus more on what matters most — caring for patients.”

“We chose Commure given their provider- and patient-centric approach to innovation,” said Philipp Ludwig, CEO of Tenet Physician Resources. “We are excited to launch Commure’s AI platform across our national network to continue to enhance the positive experience for our patients, providers and care team.”

About Commure

Commure, based in Mountain View, California, is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through advanced AI technology. Backed by industry leaders such as General Catalyst (GC), HCA Healthcare and Sequoia Capital, Commure offers an innovative suite of AI-powered solutions designed to tackle the healthcare sector's most pressing challenges. Their offerings range from ambient AI and staff duress alerting to provider copilots, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle management automation. By streamlining workflows and simplifying providers’ daily tasks, Commure empowers healthcare professionals to spend more time where it matters most — caring for their patients.

