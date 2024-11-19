HealthEquity CMO Tia Padia Named "Visionary CMO" at MarCom Awards

Award recognizes Padia’s vision to bring client and member experiences to life through an innovative, immersive experience

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY), a leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits, is proud to announce Chief Marketing Officer Tia Padia has been recognized with the MarCom Visionary CMO Award for her innovative leadership in the category of Individual’s Body of Work.

This award recognizes Padia’s creative vision to develop the HealthEquity Immersion Experience — a project that showcases HealthEquity’s deep understanding of the client and member benefits journey through an interactive, immersive event.

“This award goes beyond individual recognition, it’s a reflection of the tremendous commitment we have at HealthEquity to understand our customers and use what we learn to empower them,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Tia Padia. “Every teammate plays a role in delivering remarkable experiences and I’m deeply honored to represent this work through the Immersion Experience exhibit and now with this award.”

The MarCom Visionary CMO Award recognizes marketing leaders who exemplify creativity, vision, and a commitment to make an impact in the marketing and communications fields. The accolade highlights how Padia successfully blended data-driven insights with empathy and creativity to demonstrate the company’s focus on every aspect of its customers’ benefits journey.

The Innovative Immersion Experience

The HealthEquity Immersion Experience debuted in early 2024 and was guided by three core principles: innovation with purpose, interaction and immersion, and strategic alignment to the HealthEquity mission to save and improve lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through this event, Padia and her team addressed the challenge of creating a meaningful and interactive experience that brought the HealthEquity client and member journeys to life. Utilizing a combination of virtual and artificial reality technologies, the team thoughtfully crafted personas, and physical elements, where participants were able to step into real-world scenarios, witnessing firsthand the value HealthEquity provides to those managing healthcare expenses.

Key highlights of the experience included:



Immersive insights : Through high-resolution visuals, soundscapes, and virtual reality, participants navigated the financial journeys of HealthEquity members, from routine healthcare decisions to navigating unexpected medical expenses.





: Through high-resolution visuals, soundscapes, and virtual reality, participants navigated the financial journeys of HealthEquity members, from routine healthcare decisions to navigating unexpected medical expenses. Human-centered design : Research-informed member personas provided a comprehensive view into the everyday challenges that people face as they navigate life and their benefits. By stepping into the shoes of members who are balancing health-related financial planning, participants gained a new perspective on the impact of HealthEquity’s services and how they are supported with every choice they make.





: Research-informed member personas provided a comprehensive view into the everyday challenges that people face as they navigate life and their benefits. By stepping into the shoes of members who are balancing health-related financial planning, participants gained a new perspective on the impact of HealthEquity’s services and how they are supported with every choice they make. Empathy-driven engagement: The vision of the exhibit was centered on fostering empathy and understanding. By bridging the gap between data and real-life stories, the experience encouraged stakeholders to see healthcare not as a transaction, but as a journey.



“The Immersion Experience offers an incredible glimpse into how we’re truly here for our clients,” said HealthEquity CEO, Jon Kessler. “Every product, every service we develop is guided by one core question: how can we better support our members, clients, and partners throughout their benefits journey? We’re continually learning and evolving, always striving to put our clients’ experience at the heart of everything we do.”

Check out the HealthEquity online Immersive Experience by visiting https://info.healthequity.com/benefits-innovation.



About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 16 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers. With a commitment to saving and improving lives, HealthEquity empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare journey through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on well-being. Learn more about HealthEquity’s “Purple service” and our approach to consumer-driven benefits at www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Cerny

Director of Corporate Communications

801-508-3237

acerny@healthequity.com

