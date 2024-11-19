RTI Becomes the First DDS Provider to Meet All Major Automotive Software Safety Standards

RTI Connext Drive earns ASPICE CL1, ISO 21434, and ISO 26262 process certifications, further driving innovation, safety, and excellence in the automotive industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, announced that RTI Connext Drive® has met all automotive industry quality standards by achieving ASPICE CL1 , ISO 21434 , and ISO 26262 process certifications . Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard , Connext Drive provides the highest quality, functional safety, and cybersecurity when it comes to architecting and building Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs).

“Software standards aren’t just features– they’re foundational to developing vehicles more efficiently while adhering to critical safety and cybersecurity requirements. Connext Drive is engineered with secure-by-design methods to meet the growing demand for zero-trust architectures of today’s automotive industry,” said Niheer Patel, Director of Product Management at RTI. “As regulations tighten, it's critical for our customers to have confidence in their software supply chain. By addressing the rigorous quality benchmarks required by OEMs and Tier-1s, we're mitigating risks that come with building SDVs while also accelerating integration for our customers. RTI will continue to adopt best cybersecurity practices to improve systems across industries such as defense, medical, and automotive.”

RTI customers can streamline software sourcing with confidence in knowing their connectivity framework is in full compliance with stringent industry regulations. With Connext Drive, customers can confidently integrate a solution that exceeds quality benchmarks, accelerating their time to market with safer, more secure vehicles.

RTI’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safety-critical solutions spans multiple industries. Certified as fit for use in IEC 62304 Class 3 systems, Connext accelerates the certification and reduces the risk associated with building the most patient-critical medical devices. In the railway sector, RTI is compliant with CENELEC EN 50128/50716 , ensuring the reliability and safety of vital railway control systems. In industrial automation, RTI’s IEC 61508 SIL 3 certification ensures compliance with stringent safety standards. These certifications highlight RTI's capability to meet the highest standards for the most mission-critical applications, empowering our customers with trusted, high integrity industry-leading solutions.

RTI has also recently become the first DDS vendor to be named as a CNA by the CVE® Program . This designation showcases RTI’s dedication to system integrity by identifying vulnerabilities early, offering enhanced protection for customers.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

