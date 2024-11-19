Most GenAI Use in Enterprises is Unregulated, Unlicensed

72% of workers uploading company data to GenAI lack employer licenses, 65% of companies have no GenAI policies in place

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises are facing a growing data security risk from the unregulated use of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) platforms, according to new research previewed today by data resilience and governance leader CrashPlan. 72% of survey respondents who said they uploaded work data to a generative AI platform admitted to doing it without a license provided by an employer, potentially exposing companies to data breaches, regulatory risks, and loss of intellectual property.

CrashPlan’s forthcoming Work Trend Security Report, based on a survey of over 2,300 U.S. workers, found that despite a lack of policies and licenses for using GenAI within the enterprise, workers are experimenting with it and uploading company data to third-party platforms:

65% of respondents’ companies provided no clear policies concerning the use of data with or from AI platforms.

39% of respondents have used a GenAI tool for work but only 22% said their employers provided them with licenses to use GenAI platforms.

The industries with the highest GenAI usage were technology and telecommunications (51%) and higher education (49%).

The roles with the highest GenAI usage were programmers and developers (54%) and architects (50%).

Among workers who used a GenAI platform, 69% did so without an employer-provided license.

Insurance professionals (32%) and architects (31%) were most likely to upload work data to GenAI platforms, while data scientists (18%) and accountants (20%) were least likely.

Millennials were most likely to upload work data (26%) to GenAI platforms, while Boomers were least likely (21%).

“Rage Deleters,” respondents who admitted to intentional data deletion prior to leaving an employer, were more likely to both use GenAI platforms (49%) and to upload data to them (40%).

“Companies are clearly excited about the potential of GenAI to increase productivity and efficiency, but they need to be aware of the data security risks involved,” said Todd Thorsen, Chief Information Security Officer for CrashPlan. “When employees upload sensitive company data to third-party GenAI platforms, they are essentially giving that data away. This could have serious consequences for companies, including data breaches, intellectual property theft, and regulatory violations.”

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides data resilience and governance in a single, cyber-ready platform for organizations whose ideas power their revenue. With its comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for data stored on servers, on endpoint devices, and in SaaS applications, CrashPlan’s solutions are trusted by entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses of all sizes worldwide. From ransomware recovery and breaches to migrations and legal holds, CrashPlan’s suite of products ensures the safety and compliance of your data without disruption.

Media Contact:

Brianna Bruinsma

Firebrand Communications

crashplan@firebrand.marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.