Super Toast Brings Consumers a New All-In-One Vape Experience

DELTA, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF) and a leading global cannabis operation with top-performing brands, announces the launch of the Super Toast All-In-One Vape, combining grab n’ go functionality with classic fountain-inspired flavours.

Designed with convenience in mind, the sleek yellow vape features a fully custom, ergonomic design that fits comfortably in the palm. Each vape is ready-to-go with a built-in USB-C rechargeable battery and auto-draw functionality. The product is packaged in a new toast-shaped pouch in the brand’s signature yellow.

“The launch of the All-In-One Vape is a natural evolution of the Super Toast product line… a response to growing consumer demand for convenience and simple, delicious flavours,” said Orville Bovenschen, President of Pure Sunfarms. “We’ve created a product that delivers classic fountain favourites people know and love, all in an innovative and functional design.”

Pure Sunfarms emerged as the #2 licensed producer in the milled category within one year of launching Super Toast, capturing 20% market share and becoming the 3rd fastest-growing flower brand nationally. Vapes have secured their position as the #3 largest cannabis category in Canada, contributing close to 20% of total national cannabis sales. A significant driver within this category is the all-in-one vapes, which make up nearly 20% of total vape sales and are experiencing substantial growth across the country, marked by triple-digit increases.1

The new vapes will be coming to market in a variety of classic fountain flavours, including Fizzy Classic (Indica), Peach Drink (Sativa), Orange Drink (Sativa), and Fizzy Grape (Indica). With a THC potency of 87-93%, consumers can enjoy a flavourful experience in an easy-to-use design.

The Super Toast All-In-One Vape is available online and at select retailers across Ontario to begin, with British Columbia and Alberta to follow in the weeks ahead.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality B.C. grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the-art greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

media@puresunfarms.com

1 HiFyre, National Sales Data, September 2024.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3998276-4968-48c9-89a2-b7c19dc50639

Super Toast All-In-One Vape Super Toast Brings Consumers a New All-In-One Vape Experience

