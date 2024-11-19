QuEra Launches Full-Stack Quantum Algorithm Co-Design Program to Maximize Quantum Computing Potential

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the launch of a comprehensive full-stack quantum algorithm co-design program. This new initiative brings together businesses, research institutions, and QuEra’s team of experts to maximize the potential of current and future quantum computing capabilities. Much like the Apollo 11 guidance computer, where NASA engineers meticulously optimized limited computational resources to achieve remarkable results, QuEra's program aims to unlock significant efficiencies and improve performance through deep collaboration and a full-stack co-design approach. While not akin to landing on the moon, QuEra's co-design program aims to make the most of today's quantum resources to solve challenging problems.

In today’s landscape, quantum hardware resources remain constrained relative to their potential for large-scale problem-solving. QuEra’s full-stack approach addresses these limitations by integrating efforts across hardware, software, and applications, ensuring that every qubit and quantum operation is fully optimized to achieve the highest performance possible.

Pioneering Full-Stack Collaboration

QuEra’s co-design program offers a structured, collaborative environment where participating organizations can work closely with QuEra’s science, applications and hardware teams to develop and implement tailored quantum solutions. This approach enables the efficient and innovative use of QuEra’s neutral-atom technology, which offers unique capabilities, including advanced qubit control, high-precision shuttling, multi-qubit operations, and dynamic reconfiguration. Participants will have access to early simulations and priority hardware, allowing for accelerated innovation cycles that bridge research to real-world applications.

Guided Steps Toward Quantum-Optimized Solutions

The full-stack algorithm co-design program is structured into four main phases:

Enterprise Needs Assessment: Through in-depth analysis, QuEra works with each organization to identify how quantum solutions can address their specific challenges.



Tailored Hardware and Algorithm Design: The collaboration goes beyond generic applications, with both teams working to co-design solutions that leverage the advanced features of QuEra’s hardware, optimized to perform at the full-stack level.



Simulation and Refinement: Early access to QuEra’s cutting-edge simulation environment allows for in-depth testing and refinement before deployment on actual hardware.



Priority Hardware Access: Participants gain access to QuEra’s latest quantum systems for final implementation, ensuring early movers stay ahead of the competition with real-world performance data.

An Era of Quantum-Driven Innovation

“Los Alamos National Lab's NNSA-funded Advanced Simulation and Computing (ASC) program has worked to push forward the state-of-the-art in quantum computing for many years,” says Andrew Sornborger, a staff scientist and project lead of the LANL ASC quantum portfolio. “Today, we are at a tipping point, where qubit fidelities make first-generation fault-tolerant quantum simulations feasible. Our co-design work with QuEra to use their neutral atom quantum computer to study problems in nuclear dynamics is a significant investment that we have made to bring the field of quantum computing through this tipping point.”

“With this new full-stack algorithm co-design program, we’re helping our partners push the boundaries of quantum computing today,” said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer, QuEra. “Our program is about meticulous optimization and tight collaboration, extracting every ounce of value from quantum systems now and developing the pathway for tomorrow’s applications. This initiative underscores our commitment to making quantum technology a powerful, accessible tool for enterprises seeking innovative solutions to complex problems.”

By integrating full-stack collaboration, QuEra empowers organizations to tackle current challenges while preparing for a scalable quantum future. For businesses or research organizations ready to pioneer solutions in fields ranging from optimization to simulation and machine learning, this program offers a unique opportunity to co-create tailored quantum capabilities that evolve with technological advancements.

For more information on how to join QuEra’s full-stack co-design program, visit www.quera.com

About QuEra Computing

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world’s largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing useful, scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

