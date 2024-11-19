Performance Monomer Market is Set for 4.6% CAGR Growth with Forecast to Hit US$ 3,558 Million by 2034| Fact.MR Report

Explore the dynamic performance monomer market: key trends, applications, and growth forecasts. Discover how these versatile chemicals drive innovation across industries

Rockville, MD, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global performance monomer market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,274 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The performance monomer market is witnessing a predominant trend as a result of the higher demand generated across several industries such as coatings, adhesives, and plastics. Performance monomers are specific chemicals with enhanced polymer properties such as being tough, elastic, and resistant to various environmental factors. Majority of this market has been driven by the growing demand for high-performance materials within the automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors. The innovation key driver includes the development of new monomers, which boast improved performance characteristics: better adhesion, UV resistance, and thermal stability. This still does not come amiss with encouragement for sustainability and environment-friendly materials, where manufacturers are striving to keep environmental impact to the lowest possible extent within an industry.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific will top the list as this region is expected to grow fast based on the high rate of industrialization and manufacturing across countries like China and India. The electronics industry in the same region drives performance monomer demand.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10458



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global performance monomer market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR and reach US$ 3,558 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,284 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2024

in 2024 Industrial/Technical grade segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 775 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 797.4 million collectively

"The performance monomer market is expected to grow and expand robustly, led by growth in demand in sectors such as automotive and coatings. Improvements in sustainable materials and properties of products are some of the notable trends. Industrial growth and increased manufacturing activities drive this market mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, making it a significant driver of this market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Performance Monomer Market:

BASF SE; The Dow Chemical Company; Evonik Industries AG; Arkema Group; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.; Solvay S.A.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Eastman Chemical Company; Other Prominent Players

"Ecosystem of Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation"

According to projections, the performance monomer market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 503 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% through 2034, creating an absolute potential of US$ 272 million.

The United States' robust innovation pipeline and established manufacturing sector contribute to the country's impressive performance monomer adoption rates. great-performance materials are in great demand due to a strong industrial foundation, notably in sectors like electronics, automotive, and aerospace. These sectors are constantly looking for cutting-edge ways to boost productivity, guarantee sustainability, and enhance product performance—all of which provide the perfect conditions for performance monomers.



One of its advantages is that the United States has a well-established infrastructure for research and development. Innovation in monomer technology is promoted by cooperative relationships between academic institutions, research centers, and private businesses. This keeps the United States at the forefront of material science by facilitating the rapid development and marketing of novel performance monomers. The adoption of new monomer technologies, together with their innovative culture, is accelerated even further by the presence of major chemical corporations.



Performance Monomer Industry News:

Evonik unveiled VISIOMER® HEMA-P 100, a phosphate methacrylate monomer, in January 2024. It adds flame retardancy and improves adhesion and corrosion.





The BASF Monomers division unveiled a sustainability roadmap in January 2023 that aims to expand the product line while reducing its carbon footprint. The division pledged to provide a circular option for every major product line by 2025 in this regard.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10458



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Performance Monomer market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Acrylates, Methacrylates, Acetates, Styrene, Vinyl Acetate), Technology, (Solution Polymerization, Suspension Polymerization, Emulsion Polymerization, Bulk Polymerization), Grade (Industrial/Technical Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), End-Use Industry(Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Healthcare, Packaging, Textile, and Others), Application (Adhesives, Coatings,Plastics, Elastomers,Textiles, Personal Care Products, and Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Pure monomer resin market size is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6% and increase from a valuation of US$ 722.3 million in 2024 to US$ 1.29 billion by the end of 2034.

Vinyl acetate monomer market size to expand at 4.7% CAGR and reach US$ 14.37 billion by the end of 2034.

Methacrylate monomers market is valued at US$ 12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 21 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Construction equipment market size is poised to reach US$ 128.3 billion in 2024 and climb to a value of US$ 191.7 billion by the end of 2034.

Aerospace parts manufacturing market reached a value of US$ 910 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, surpassing US$ 1.29 trillion by 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.