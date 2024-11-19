Longridge Partners Announces $100,000 Prize to Determine Best Use of Its 600 Acre Melville Park Site

The competition is open for students to submit conceptual design plans for the future development of Melville Park, a property assembly featuring more than 600 acres in Caledon, Ontario.

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longridge Partners , a Canadian real estate investment company, has announced they will be hosting a student competition for the best use of their Melville Park property , which spans 624 acres in Caledon, Ontario. The Toronto-based company is looking for innovative development concepts, reimagining the use of Melville Park’s current mixed-use space with creative designs and strong business plans that best fit the land.

“Our firm is dedicated to providing immersed-in-nature experiences through our real estate holdings, as we firmly believe that spending time outdoors enhances communities and the quality of peoples’ lives,” said Mackenzie Crawford, CEO and Co-Founder of Longridge Partners. “We’re looking for original, creative entries that promote the natural features of this inspiring property, connecting people to each other and nature, in a development model that pursues financial viability.”

An esteemed panel of judges will review student submissions with short-listed presentations taking place in 2025. Winning teams will be awarded varying denominations of the $100,000 prize based on the judging criteria.

With a growing population in the region, close proximity to the charming town of Orangeville, and direct highway access, Longridge is hosting the competition to help uncover the potential future of this current Greenbelt property. The winning proposal must align with the Town of Caledon’s goals and objectives, capitalize on current and future trends, and unlock the superior natural features and potential of this incredible property to benefit the community at large.

“In addition to investing in good nature through property, Longridge is investing in the next generation to consider the future needs of communities, prioritize sustainability, and create spaces that preserve and promote access to the environment. Longridge has always had this same lens at the forefront of all of our investments. By opening up this competition to students, we want to give budding professionals an opportunity to inspire the future of the region,” said Crawford.

More information on the competition and submission guidelines can be found here . Mack Crawford is available for interviews.

About Longridge Partners Inc.

Founded in Toronto by John Clark and Mack Crawford, Longridge Partners is a boutique real estate private equity manager of direct investments and closed-end funds focused on properties with superior natural features. The company’s mission is to invest in good nature.

Visit www.longridgepartners.ca for details.

