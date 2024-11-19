IntelliTrans Adds Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing to Executive Team

Brings a Wealth of Experience in Building High-Performance Sales and Marketing Teams

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans, a leading global multimodal transportation management solutions provider, is proud to announce the addition of Matt Everson as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In his new role, Matt will lead the company’s sales and marketing teams to accelerate new business growth and drive customer success. With a proven track record in building high performance teams, Matt brings a wealth of experience and strategic leadership to IntelliTrans.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to IntelliTrans at such a pivotal moment in our company’s expansion,” says Chad Raube, President and CEO of IntelliTrans. “His visionary leadership, combined with his customer-centric approach and expertise in the TMS domain, positions us well for continued growth. As we deepen our commitment to delivering innovation solutions, Matt’s expertise will help us expand outreach and better serve our customer base.”

“I am delighted to join IntelliTrans at this exciting stage of company growth,” says Matt Everson, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at IntelliTrans. "My experiences in sales and marketing roles will help drive customer success and market penetration."

Previously, Matt held leadership roles at Freightwise, Kewill, Oracle, and Infor, where he spearheaded sales and marketing initiatives that drove business growth. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in Communication Studies and a Master of Education in Applied Kinesiology.

As IntelliTrans continues to add top talent like Matt to its leadership team, the company remains focused on meeting the evolving needs of both customers and team members. With plans to expand further in 2025, IntelliTrans is committed to building a strong foundation that supports long-term success for its employees and clients alike.

IntelliTrans provides a leading multimodal SaaS-based TMS solution that incorporates disparate data sources, provides automated functionality to replace many manual or distributed processes, and provides the visibility needed to optimize logistics operations.

About IntelliTrans Multimodal Transportation Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies business (Nasdaq: ROP), empowers businesses to optimize their supply chains with seamless freight management and shipment execution across all modes of transportation, including rail, truck, ocean, and barge. IntelliTrans' trusted transportation management solutions enable customers to solve complex business challenges and help achieve a holistic digital strategy by incorporating multimodal solutions backed by extensive industry knowledge. Recognized as a top transportation management provider, IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. Unlock hidden efficiencies in your supply chain. Visit our website to see how IntelliTrans can help.

