Huntington Local Middle School Unveils SmartLab: A Game Changer for Students and the Community

Huntington Local Middle School Student and Facilitator Chad Barrows utilizing the SmartLab learning process to discuss obstacles. 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜 𝐶𝘰𝑢𝘳𝑡𝘦𝑠𝘺 𝘰𝑓 𝑇𝘦𝑟𝘳𝑦 𝐻𝘢𝑚𝘱𝑡𝘰𝑛 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜𝘨𝑟𝘢𝑝𝘩𝑦 Huntington Local Middle School Administrative Team located in Chillicothe, Ohio gather to celebrate the opening of their SmartLab. 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜 𝐶𝘰𝑢𝘳𝑡𝘦𝑠𝘺 𝘰𝑓 𝑇𝘦𝑟𝘳𝑦 𝐻𝘢𝑚𝘱𝑡𝘰𝑛 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜𝘨𝑟𝘢𝑝𝘩𝑦 Huntington Local Middle School Student showing off SmartLab project on the 3-D printer. 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜 𝐶𝘰𝑢𝘳𝑡𝘦𝑠𝘺 𝘰𝑓 𝑇𝘦𝑟𝘳𝑦 𝐻𝘢𝑚𝘱𝑡𝘰𝑛 𝑃𝘩𝑜𝘵𝑜𝘨𝑟𝘢𝑝𝘩𝑦

State-of-the-Art Classroom Prepares Students for High-Demand Careers and Real-World Challenges

This is an investment in more than just technology—it’s an investment in our children and their potential.” — Pete Ruby, Superintendent

CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheers erupted on Thursday, November 7th as Huntington Local Middle School hosted the official ribbon cutting for its cutting-edge SmartLab®, a transformative educational space designed to immerse students in hands-on STEM learning.

Parents, educators, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the beginning of a new era in education for the district.

"The SmartLab embodies our mission to create a brighter future for our students," said Superintendent Pete Ruby. "This space provides students with the tools to explore real-world challenges and develop critical skills, from robotics to environmental technology. We’re not just preparing students for the workforce—we’re equipping them to thrive as leaders and innovators."

The ceremony included demonstrations by students showcasing robotics projects, 3D printing designs, and creative media productions. Principal Matt Murphy expressed pride in the enthusiasm the lab has sparked among students: “The SmartLab has completely transformed how our students engage with learning. They’re not just studying concepts—they’re living them. It’s incredible to see their excitement as they explore potential career paths and grow into problem solvers.”

Huntington Local Middle School’s SmartLab® offers students a dynamic environment where they can dive into a variety of technologies and subjects. With stations covering topics like software engineering, mechanics, and media arts, students are encouraged to pursue their interests and collaborate with peers on projects that solve real-world problems.

SmartLab instructor Chad Barrows shared how the lab has significantly impacted student engagement and development.

“I’ve never seen this level of enthusiasm in any course I’ve taught,” Barrows explained. “Students who often struggle in traditional classrooms are thriving here—they’re becoming leaders, problem solvers, and innovators. The SmartLab provides tools and experiences that cater to every interest, from robotics and 3D printing to creating films in the media studio. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Barrows also highlighted the unique teaching approach the SmartLab fosters. “This is a student-led, project-based learning environment. Students learn to take ownership of their projects, solve problems independently, and reflect on their experiences. It’s not just about mastering technology—it’s about discovering their passions, developing soft skills, and preparing for a future filled with possibilities.”

The event highlighted the community-wide impact of the SmartLab initiative. “This is an investment in more than just technology—it’s an investment in our children and their potential,” Ruby noted. “We’re excited to see how this program continues to grow and inspire future collaborations, including partnerships with local businesses.”

For a closer look at the new SmartLab® and highlights from the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including photos, visit Huntington Local School District Website at: https://www.huntsmen.org/o/hlms.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥

Huntington Local Middle School is a public school in Chillicothe, OH, serving 260 students in grades 5-8. They are passionately committed to cultivating the brilliance in every student, creating a brighter future. For more information, visit https://www.huntsmen.org/o/hlms.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development. Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit https://www.smartlablearning.com.

