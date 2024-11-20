ChromaTwist Wins Innovate UK Smart grant for £0.5m Project

This Innovate UK Smart grant will allow us to take the development of these UV excitable dyes to the next level in terms of their brightness and subsequent staining indices.” — Professor Jon Preece, CEO of ChromaTwist

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spin-out ChromaTwist has won a prestigious Innovate UK Smart grant to co-fund a £0.5m project. The funding from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, covers 70% of the cost of a project that will take ChromaTwist’s novel dyes to the next level in terms of enhanced brightness and staining indices, to make cells and cellular structures stand out more clearly during bio-imaging.

The funding also allows ChromaTwist, which is raising funds, to push on with technical development and prepare for scale-up and commercial launch, to continue its collaboration with the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, UK.

ChromaTwist is developing over 70 innovative patented UV excitable dyes that emit blue through to red (and potentially into the near IR). It was founded as a spin-out from the University of Birmingham following the discovery of a new class of fluorescent materials at the School of Chemistry.

Brighter and more versatile dyes for bio-imaging will improve understanding of complex biological processes, leading to more precise diagnostics and new therapies.

The company has already developed the dye chemistry to enable conjugation to antibodies and demonstrated exceptional utility and promise in flow cytometry and multiphoton microscopy.

Several global flow cytometry players have tested the ChromaTwist conjugates and reproduced the ChromaTwist data. They are now eagerly waiting for the next iteration of ChromaTwist dyes, which have the potential to set new standards in the field.

Professor Jon Preece, CEO of ChromaTwist, said: “‘This Innovate UK Smart grant will allow us to take the development of these UV excitable dyes to the next level in terms of their brightness and subsequent staining indices. In addition, the funding is invaluable in allowing us to forge a deeper collaboration with the world-renowned flow cytometry facility at the Babraham Institute in Cambridge, building on earlier BBSRC funding.”

Dr Rachael Walker, Head of Flow Cytometry at the Babraham Institute, added, “I am delighted to continue our productive partnership with Jon and his ChromaTwist team through this Innovate UK Smart grant. We will offer our extensive suite of both conventional and spectral flow cytometers, which provide 355nm and 320nm excitation, favouring the ChromaTwist dyes. Our diverse group of users will be able to test these dyes across a range of biological sample types.”

ChromaTwist has already raised funding from existing angel investors, Angel Groups, and private equity investment, and was identified as ‘one to watch’ in the Nature Research 2020 Spinoff Prize.

