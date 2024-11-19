OPT Services Revolutionises Fibre Cable Capping with Eco-Friendly Innovation Manufactured in the UK

OPT Services Managing Director Calum Barker

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK-based fibre optic solutions specialist OPT Services has unveiled SlimLine™ Capping . This groundbreaking fibre cable protection solution promises to deliver significant environmental and installation advantages to the fibre optic industry. The launch marks the first significant innovation in fibre cable capping in four decades, offering full compatibility with existing Capping 25 products."We're not just capping cables; we're capping carbon footprints," says Calum Barker , Managing Director at OPT Services."Our SlimLine™ Capping embodies our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the fibre optic sector."The environmental impact of SlimLine™ Capping is substantial. Manufactured in the UK using Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate (ASA), it reduces plastic usage by over 50% compared to traditional capping. For every 1,000 installations, approximately 165 kg of plastic is saved – the equivalent of 990 kg of CO2.OPT Services' R&D team has engineered SlimLine™ Capping to address evolving industry needs. The capping is designed for modern, smaller optical fibre cables and features built-in cable separation for multiple operators. It also includes moulded knockouts for controlled cable exit, and its sectional build allows installation flexibility and compliments OPT’s, and other, demarcation boxes to enhance the customer experience."We've created a future-fit solution that aligns with the evolution of fibre optic technology," said Paul Jessop, Product Design and Development Specialist – OPT R&D. "With demarcation boxes and cables becoming smaller, it's imperative that capping follows suit, especially considering the scale of installations nationwide."The choice of ASA over traditional PVC offers multiple advantages. ASA has a 29% lower density than PVC, resulting in lighter components. It also provides improved durability and UV stability. The manufacturing process for ASA is cleaner, avoiding the toxic emissions associated with PVC production, and it allows for easier recycling of offcuts and end-of-life products."ASA isn't just lighter; it's cleaner and more durable," adds Paul. "Unlike PVC, which can damage tools and release harmful vapours, ASA allows for a safer manufacturing process and easier recycling."The launch comes as the UK's fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) market is poised for significant growth through to 2030, playing a crucial role in achieving the government's ambitious target of achieving 99% Gigabit-capable coverage by 2030.FTTH Council Europe's 2024 report indicates rapid growth in full fibre (FTTP/B) broadband deployment. This means there is a huge potential for the reduction of more than 50% in plastic use in every piece of capping, indicating that OPT Services’ innovation promises a step-change in the sector’s environmental impact.OPT Services Managing Director Calum Barker concludes, "SlimLine Capping isn't just a product; it's a commitment to a more sustainable future in construction. We're proud to offer a solution that delivers a fifty percent reduction in plastic use and enhanced capability to the industry."OPT Services is a UK-based fibre optic installation specialist known for innovative solutions in the telecom sector. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, OPT Services continues to lead the industry in developing cutting-edge products for the evolving needs of fibre optic networks.ABOUT OPT SERVICESOPT Services, based in Ipswich, Suffolk, is a leading provider of end-to-end fibre optic solutions for the telecommunications industry across the UK. Specialising in high-quality fibre optic cable management products, equipment, and installations, OPT Services offers a comprehensive range of services from cable preparation tools to bespoke fibre products. OPT Services Launches Innovative SlimLine™ Capping Solution Key Points:• OPT Services introduces SlimLine™ Capping, a revolutionary new product for fibre optic cable installations• Significantly reduces plastic usage and environmental impact compared to traditional capping designs• Enhances efficiency and aesthetics of fibre deploymentsProduct Highlights:• 53.75% lighter than traditional capping (142g vs 307g)• Reduced width of just 30mm (vs 80mm for traditional designs)• Assembled height of 675mm (vs 720mm for traditional designs)• Over 50% reduction in plastic used• Manufactured in the UK using environmentally friendly ASA material• Features built-in cable separation for multiple operators• Includes moulded knockouts for controlled cable exitIndustry Context:• Timely innovation as UK fibre rollout accelerates• Aligns with industry push for more sustainable telecom infrastructure solutionsAvailability:• Available now for telecom operators and fibre installation contractors• Companion product to OPT Services' Compact Customer Connection Interface (CCCI)

