Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Small Business Bank and Industry Bancshares, Inc.
November 19, 2024
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Small Business Bank and Industry Bancshares, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas
Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024
Industry Bancshares, Inc., Industry, Texas
Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.