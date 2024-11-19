Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Small Business Bank and Industry Bancshares, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Small Business Bank, Lenexa, Kansas

Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024

Industry Bancshares, Inc., Industry, Texas

Cease and Desist Order dated November 13, 2024

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.