Registration Open for 2025 Maine Council for English Language Arts Conference

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) has announced its 2025 annual conference, which will take place on Friday, March 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

With the theme “Cultivating Possibilities in Ecosystems of Learning”, this year’s conference will explore how English language arts educators can nurture possibilities for themselves and their students through dynamic, evolving classroom environments.

This year’s theme emphasizes four essential “seeds” of growth: social responsibility, leadership, empowerment, and collaboration. The MCELA believes these are vital for fostering a thriving learning ecosystem. Through these core values, the conference will support educators in cultivating the skills and mindsets that empower students to become engaged learners and active community members.

Acclaimed author and educator Kate Roberts will deliver the keynote address, sharing insights from her latest work, The Heart of Fiction. Known for her books The Novel Approach and Falling in Love with Close Reading, Roberts brings a fresh perspective on literacy and student engagement. Her keynote promises to inspire attendees with practical strategies to cultivate meaningful connections with their students, transforming reading into an empowering tool for personal and academic growth.

Following last year’s conference, which welcomed more than 350 educators and featured 40 workshops by Maine educators, this year’s event will offer an equally-engaging lineup. Educators can look forward to a wide range of sessions that address how to build classroom ecosystems that value inclusion, creativity, and student-centered learning—while honoring the conference’s focus on responsibility, leadership, empowerment, and collaboration.

A special pre-conference event, “Poetry Night at Portland Stage,” will be held on Thursday, March 20 in partnership with Portland Stage. It will feature a reading by Somali-born poet Abdi Ali, whose work delves into themes of resilience and identity. Attendees who purchase a ticket for this event will also receive a bonus ticket following the poetry reading to Portland Stage’s production of “Madeleines,” an evocative play exploring memory and identity. For more information on “Madeleines”, please visit Portland Stage’s website.

A special conference room rate is available for those staying at the Holiday Inn by the Bay, and early registration is encouraged, as space is limited. Portland’s vibrant cultural and culinary scene makes it an ideal location for educators to connect, learn, and relax together.

For more information about registration, hotel accommodations, and session details, please visit the MCELA website or contact MCELA at maine.ela@gmail.com.