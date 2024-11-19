Healing the Mind with Technology and Music

My journey with mental health advocacy began in my sophomore year of high school. I watched as my friends and classmates were overwhelmed by endless assignments, such as chemistry lab reports or history presentations, regularly staying up past 2 a.m. Anxiety took over many of our lives. We were losing our peace of mind, our sense of who we were, and the simple joy of learning.

I wanted to help my generation manage our hectic lives and improve our well-being. I started coding a time-management tool with psychology-based algorithms that helped students manage their busy schedules, presenting and distributing it to over 100 high schools.

However, I felt more needed to be done. Many parents were not aware of signs of mental health issues and regarded them just as “normal stress.” Students likewise were not armed with tools to assess their mental health and how to cope with challenges.

I researched online and found Mental Health America and its strategic focus on next-generation prevention (Next Gen). How would I let people know about MHA's screening tools and coping toolbox?

So I turned to the one thing that had always been my outlet for stress: music. I decided to host a charity recital to reach out to the community to advocate for and empower teens with these tools.

As a classical pianist, I often played pieces from composers like Debussy and Chopin, whose works are calming and meditative. On days before difficult exams, I would sit down and play a relaxing song or learn a new soothing piece. Working with my piano teacher, I organized a program not only to calm the mind but also to tell a deeper story.

In my second fundraising concert for MHA, our program started with Schumann’s famous quintet to honor this great composer, who suffered from bipolar disorder, and closed with Rachmaninoff's second piano concerto. After the failed debut of his first symphony, Rachmaninoff fell into a deep depression and lost his drive to compose for three years. He recovered from depression with Dr. Nicholai Dahl’s treatment. Rachmaninoff composed Piano Concerto No. 2 and dedicated it to Dr. Dahl for helping him regain confidence in composition. Now it is one of classical music’s most beloved pieces. I chose this piece to convey hope for those struggling with mental health issues: Recovery and renewed creativity are possible.

As I continue this journey, I am inspired to find new ways to merge my passion for music with advocacy. Whether it's through organizing events, playing relaxing music for patients, or simply being a supportive friend, I am dedicated to championing teen mental health. Together with MHA, I look forward to fostering a community where mental well-being is openly discussed and nurtured.

A note from Mental Health America:

James has raised over $10,000 for Mental Health America to date, using his incredible talent and passion to make a real difference for thousands. His story reminds us of our power to turn Hope into Help for those struggling with mental health challenges.

This giving season, we invite you to join James in making an impact. By contributing to our year-end giving campaign, MHA can continue providing essential public education toolkits, research & screening, advocacy, and public policy initiatives that make a tangible difference in people’s lives.

