Doge Goes Plush: Iconic Meme Joins Forces with Youtooz for a Collectible Plush

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Own The Doge , the collective behind the beloved Doge meme, has announced an exciting partnership with Youtooz , the premier creator of collectible figures and plush toys. Together, they are launching an exclusive Doge plush, allowing fans to bring home the huggable essence of one of the internet’s most iconic cultural legends.The Doge plush represents more than a playful tribute to meme history. Staying true to the collective’s mission, a portion of proceeds will go toward Own The Doge’s charitable initiatives. “Do Only Good Everyday is at the heart of everything we do at Own The Doge,” said Tridog, representing the collective. “This plush collaboration with Youtooz is another step in using Doge’s influence to make a positive difference.”Key to the project is Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu—the Shiba Inu that inspired the Doge meme. Sato, who granted Own The Doge exclusive rights to the image, remains an integral part of every decision involving Doge. “Atsuko’s unwavering love for Kabosu reminds us of Doge’s original message of joy and kindness,” Tridog added.This collaboration underscores Doge’s enduring legacy as a force for good. Since becoming a cultural icon, Doge has been at the center of efforts to support causes ranging from animal welfare to community and environmental initiatives. The Youtooz plush represents the next chapter in this journey, inviting fans to join the movement while owning a unique piece of internet history.“We are thrilled to bring Doge to life in such a fun and meaningful way,” said Jonathan Gavriely, Partnership Manager at Youtooz. “Partnering with Own The Doge aligns perfectly with our goal of creating collectibles that resonate with fans and give back to the community.”The Doge plush will be available for preorder exclusively on Youtooz’s website beginning November 22, 2024. Supplies are limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their own piece of Doge magic.

